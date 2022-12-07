Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukranian president leading his country’s fight against Russia, is Time’s 2022 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday. Time pointed to Zelenskyy staying and fighting instead of fleeing after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, saying in its selection article that “courage is contagious.” “Whether one looks at this story of Ukraine with a sense of hope or a sense of fear — and the story is, of course, not fully written yet — Zelenskyy really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Edward Felsenthal, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, told NB...