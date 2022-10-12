Ultra-processed food consumption linked to adverse mental health symptoms

People who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods report significantly more adverse mental health symptoms, according to new research published in Public Health Nutrition. Ultra-processed foods consist mostly of manufactured ingredients that have been extracted from foods and usually contain flavorings, colorings and other additives. Ultra-processed foods are often high in sugar, fat, and salt, and they frequently lack important nutrients like fiber and vitamins. A number of studies have found that ultra-processed foods can have negative consequences for physical health, but less is kno...
October 12, 2022
This is part 1 in a 3-part series based on our exclusive interview with former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman who served as an adviser to the Jan. 6 committee.
WASHINGTON, DC — An armed insurrection is risky business. Controlling elections – and their outcomes – is a hard lift. But, if successful, the payoff is incalculable. That’s why former President Donald Trump and his followers haven’t geared up for another armed clash leading up to this year’s midterms or the 2024 election. Their goal is to win from within, according to former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman, who served as a senior technical advisor to the Jan. 6 committee.
“They've learned a valuable lesson. The local and state precinct level is where the real change happens, not at the federal level. So this could be completely nonviolent,” Riggleman told Raw Story in an exclusive interview this week. “In some places you might not even see it. It could be subtle.”
The proud Virginia native rankled his former Jan. 6 committee colleagues with the release of his new book, “The Breach,” in part, because he went public before they released their official final report. In it, the former Air Force Intelligence Officer pulls the veil back on some of the inner workings of the special panel, while also highlighting the dire state of American politics which he argues goes far beyond Jan. 6, 2021.
Riggleman is worried the special committee has devoted too much time and resources looking backward, even as Trump and his devotees have been focused on sowing further distrust in American elections, overhauling local voting laws, and running local election workers who are convinced the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, even as each court that’s reviewed those challenges has found no evidence of widespread fraud.
The former Virginia congressman – who had a front-row seat to the deadly 2018 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville – says the far-right’s transformation was on full display during the Jan. 6 committee’s interview with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.
“I was in his interview. He said that they're going to start fighting from the inside and not the outside, which means politically,” Riggleman said. “What you're seeing is that these groups that were sort of outwardly Western chauvinist or hostile, now inwardly are going to start working at local and state levels. It's an amazing thing.”
While the failed insurrection was allegedly fomented by radical groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who, along with the former president, convinced thousands of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallygoers to join them in storming the Capitol, since then polls have steadily shown roughly 70% of Republicans now believe Biden stole the election and is an illegitimate president.
That myth has been reinforced legislatively in many red and purple states, including the battlegrounds of Georgia, Arizona, and Florida. Last year alone, 33 new voting laws were enacted across 19 states “that will make it harder for Americans to vote,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The change in tactics – ditching tactical gear for election surveillance gear – has helped attract more mainstream Republicans to Trump’s deceit-laden cause.
“On Jan. 6, they wanted to overthrow the election so that he remained in office, so the objective is still the same. And so many groups are now in that same swim lane,” Riggleman said.
While federal officials are always on guard against cyber intrusion in U.S. elections, Riggleman says Trump’s supporters have largely flown under the radar and the impact could be felt in the next few election cycles.
“Our election system can be manipulated just through rules. Not technology. Rules,” Riggleman said. “You have some slightly different rules in specific precincts in local areas. You have certain governors in certain places. I mean, turn three states in a close election, what happens? Or 20,000 votes swept one way or the other based on new processes or counting or disenfranchising certain people. You never know.”
Last month, Riggleman’s former colleagues on the Jan. 6 committee proposed overhauling the Electoral Count Act so that future presidents can’t look to their vice president to reject the slate of electors submitted by states, as Trump tried to force Mike Pence to do in 2021. The measure passed the House, but Riggleman says it misses the mark.
“We can talk about the Electoral Count Act and things like that, but that's not going to matter if state and local governments are controlled by people who actually believe the election was stolen or that there's a global cabal taking over the United States,” Riggleman told Raw Story. “Those are things that you can't really get at in these hearings. It's just very difficult.”
Herschel Walker says Dems have ‘woken a grizzly bear’
October 12, 2022
Embattled Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, continuing to deny he paid for his girlfriend's abortion and later urged her to have a second, says Democrats have "woken a grizzly bear," and promises now will beat his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, "by a lot." Republican lawmakers are standing firmly beside him.
"They don’t realize that they’ve woken a grizzly bear," said Walker, whose girlfriend also said she had to repeatedly ask him for the money for the abortion he urged to to get.
"Now they got a fight on their hand. Before I was just going to beat them by a little bit. Now I’m going to beat them by a lot," he told Fox News.
Strong reporting from The Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger earlier uncovered Walker has four children, not just the one he publicly has acknowledged. But last week Sollenberger also revealed Walker paid for an abortion despite running on a platform that includes a complete ban on abortion, including for rape and incest and the life and health of the mother. He has said he would support a national 15-week ban. The Washington Post has also confirmed this story.
"Walker sent a $700 check via FedEx about a week after the procedure, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name, signature and an address associated with him at the time."
Walker told Fox News "this party is behind me," and he is correct. Despite all the falsehoods Walker has told, including that he had a military "career," and despite what many see as his abortion hypocrisy, The Republican Party is standing strongly behind Walker.
Literally.
On Tuesday Republican U.S. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida, two of the party's most anti-abortion lawmakers, stood beside Herschel Walker, on stage, campaigning with him.
On stage, with top GOP leaders by his side, Walker told supporters, "I don’t think they know that they woke up a bear…so they got to bring more than that."
He also told them, "wake up… it’s time for us to stand up, to straighten up."
No Republican lawmaker has come out to denounce Walker paying for an abortion and urging his girlfriend to have a second one. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News' Sean Hannity Tuesday he too supports Walker. Graham has proposed a nationwide abortion ban so extreme Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other GOP Senators, oppose it.
Walker told Fox News on Tuesday that he stands by his denials he paid for her abortion as well, despite all the reporting, literally with receipts. He claimed, "it’s a lie so I’m not a hypocrite."
Newt throwback: The GOP's death wish is back!
October 12, 2022
In the 1994 midterms, halfway through Bill Clinton's first term Democrats lost both the House and Senate, giving the GOP the House majority for the first time since 1954. Conventional wisdom had it that Republicans won because they nationalized the race six weeks before election day with their "Contract With America," written by soon-to-be House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia and his right-hand man, Rep. Dick Armey of Texas. Whether that was really responsible for the victory is open to interpretation — Clinton was very unpopular at the time — but it was a novel strategic approach and the political media ate it up, lending the contract an almost mythic status.
It was an interesting document, based in part on Ronald Reagan's 1985 State of the Union address and made up of various culture-war slogans and longstanding conservative policy goals. The GOP promised to implement a slew of procedural changes to how the House would be run, from changing seniority rules to cutting committees. After 40 years of uninterrupted control, it was like a political earthquake.
But the Republicans' contract featured much more than that. They promised floor votes on 10 major policy changes within the first 100 days, a list that included all our favorite right-wing policies of yesteryear: tax cuts (of course), term limits, a balanced budget requirement, tort "reform," welfare "reform" and the biggie, "entitlement reform." Most of those things didn't pass the Congress in any case, or were vetoed by Clinton, but that was beside the point. It was the beginning of the right's "performative politics," which continues to this day.
Their most audacious performance came when Gingrich decided that his best bet to ensure Clinton would lose re-election in 1996 would be to shut down the government and blame the president for it. This wasn't the first time the government had been shut down over budgetary matters. It had happened several times since the 1970s over various policy differences — but this one was deliberately engineered for strictly political purposes. Gingrich and the Republicans sent Clinton a budget that committed the federal government to balance the budget within seven years and drastically cut environmental regulations. They purposefully stepped on the third rail of American politics by proposing to raise Medicare premiums. Clinton vetoed it, of course, and the standoff began.
After a couple of false starts and failed negotiations, nearly the entire federal workforce was furloughed from Dec. 16, 1995, to Jan. 6, 1996, the longest shutdown in history up until that point. Reports of national parks being closed, government offices being shuttered and thousands going without pay at Christmas took their toll. But the most damning story of all came from Gingrich himself. NPR reported:
According to the polls Republicans quickly bore the blame for shutting the government down. Their hand was weakened when Gingrich told reporters he had forced a shutdown in part because the president made him exit Air Force One by the back door after returning from the funeral of slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
That poorly thought-out comment resulted in this famous front page.
Clinton easily won the election in 1996 (over Sen. Bob Dole, by contemporary standards an entirely "mainstream" Republican) largely because the GOP had been tainted by such shenanigans.
Did Republicans learn from that debacle? They did not. They shut down the government under Barack Obama in a 2013 standoff over raising the debt ceiling, risking a default on government debt and the potential destruction of the government's credit rating, this time over the Affordable Care Act. That did not work either. The New York Times reported at the time that "the shutdown sent Republican poll ratings plunging, cost the government billions of dollars and damaged the nation's international credibility." Yet another award-winning performance by the Republicans.
Fast forward to December 2018, and this time it was a Republican president, after having decisively lost the House in that November's midterms, who engineered the longest government shutdown in history with his petulant demand that Congress fund his ridiculous border wall or else. Democrats refused and the GOP lost that one too.
I guess they just love losing. Republicans are already planning to do it again if they take the majority in November. Rep. Jason Smith, the Missouri Republican who hopes to be the next chair of the Ways and Means Committee, told Axios that Republicans plan to demand that President Biden reverse all his "radical" policies or they will refuse to raise the debt ceiling. "If Republicans are trying to cut spending, surely [Biden] wouldn't try to default," Smith said. "If we were trying to bring down inflation… trying to secure our border, surely he wouldn't default."
Other equally radical Republican leaders think the nation is eager to take on that old perennial: "entitlements." The Republican Study Committee has a plan to raise the retirement age to 70, punish those who retired early and, you guessed it, start on the path to privatizing Social Security. I guess it's time to roll that out again. It's been 16 years since they last got their asses handed to them for trying.
Why do Republicans think the public will fall for this pathetic gambit this time around? Maybe they just don't care: Most of them have totally lost the plot and just want to blow stuff up.
I don't know why they think the public will blame the Democrats this time when voters never have fallen for this pathetic gambit before. I also suspect they really don't care anymore. Most of them have totally lost the plot and just want to blow stuff up. But assuming they don't succeed in causing a global economic meltdown with their silly game, they will have to face the voters again in 2024 on a record of trying to cut Social Security and Medicare, something that their "favorite president" — the one who still hopes to get back to the White House, despite his legal problems — was savvy enough to avoid.
Even so, Democrats need to nip this in the bud. The world economy is already unstable and teetering on the brink of recession, and this debt-ceiling ploy is dangerous even in the best of times. If Democrats lose one or both houses of Congress in November, they must raise the debt ceiling in the lame duck session after that — and raise it enough so they don't need to do it again anytime soon. In fact, the debt ceiling should really be eliminated altogether — it should not be a matter of negotiation whether or not the government pays its bills.Until that's resolved, Republicans will continue to use this failed tactic, which apparently makes them feel good for some reason. They never gain from it politically, but at some point this stupid brinkmanship could tip over into a real disaster.
Donald Trump has been loudly demanding that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sabotage Biden's agenda by refusing to raise the debt ceiling, so the ex-president is apparently all for going to DEFCON 1, even though that didn't work for him the first time. But despite all the hand-wringing about Trump demolishing our norms and rules, this particular destructive tactic wasn't his idea. It was weaponized long ago by those "normal" Republicans from back in the day, the ones who are now valorized as the loyal opposition who worked across the aisle in good faith for the good of the country. Trump wasn't the first chaos agent by any means. He was just following their lead.
