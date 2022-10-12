Ultra-processed food consumption linked to adverse mental health symptoms

People who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods report significantly more adverse mental health symptoms, according to new research published in Public Health Nutrition. Ultra-processed foods consist mostly of manufactured ingredients that have been extracted from foods and usually contain flavorings, colorings and other additives. Ultra-processed foods are often high in sugar, fat, and salt, and they frequently lack important nutrients like fiber and vitamins. A number of studies have found that ultra-processed foods can have negative consequences for physical health, but less is kno...

