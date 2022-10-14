University of Miami frat suspended for disturbing chant had issues in the past. There were felony charges
An outside view of the Sigma Phi Epsilon campus headquarters located inside the Panhellenic Building at the University of Miami on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Coral Gables, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — The University of Miami fraternity that was shuttered last Friday after a video surfaced of members singing a disturbing chant about women has run into trouble at least two other times — once after two frat brothers were arrested on felony charges of making fake drivers’ licenses and the second for hazing allegations. Different chapters of the same fraternity — Sigma Phi Epsilon, or SigEp for short — have also been suspended or shut down completely at the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida and Florida State University over the years. Sigma Phi Epsilon’s most recen...