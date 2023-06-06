UN Security Council sets emergency meeting; Zelensky may speak

A screen grab from a video made available by Ukraine's Presidential Office, shows the damaged Nova Kakhovka dam near Kherson. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for blowing up a major dam and an adjacent hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, with evacuations underway along the Dnipro River. -/Ukrainain Presidency/dpa
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine is to be the subject of an emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York set for 4 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked to speak online at the event, according to a source.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres was asked to brief the international organization's most powerful body.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam, causing major flooding. Moscow claims Ukrainian troops shelled the site.
It is going to be extremely difficult for former president Donald Trump to overcome testimony provided by Mark Meadows, and such testimony could mean a Jan. 6 indictment is "just as imminent" as in the confidential docs case, a former federal prosecutor and legal expert said Tuesday night.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade was on MSNBC when the host of The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle asked her about what the Mark Meadows testimony could mean for Trump.
"Well, I think it could be very challenging for Donald Trump to get around testimony by Mark Meadows," McQuade said. "Mark Meadows was the right-hand man, he was the chief of staff. He's got key evidence in both cases."
McQuade added that, while the focus has been on the classified documents probe, there is reason to shift it.
"I know lately we've been talking a lot about the Mar-a-Lago case, because that one seems to be nearing completion. I think Mark Meadows is exceptionally important in the January 6th investigation," she said.
McQuade also noted that she thinks the testimony was "kind of a last piece that seemed necessary for Jack Smith to hear."
"We've been talking a lot about the imminence of the Mar-a-Lago indictment. I'm now thinking the January 6th indictment is just as imminent."
Holding the FBI director in contempt in the investigation into Biden is nonsense, according to a Democratic representative.
House Republicans, led by Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), are now threatening to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray — himself an appointee of former President Donald Trump — in contempt of Congress, over his move to limit public availability of a document they have claimed, without any public evidence, implicates President Joe Biden and his family in crimes from when he was serving as vice president.
But this entire thing is nonsense, said Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on CNN Tuesday evening.
"Of course, you've dealt with a lot of the Hunter Biden allegations back when you were working on the 2019 impeachment," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "With this happening now, do you view this as legitimate oversight? Do you understand why Republicans want to hold the FBI director in contempt?"
"No, I don't at all," said Goldman. "And I don't both for procedural reasons and for substantive reasons. First, on the procedural side, the FBI director has substantially complied by providing the chairman and ranking member access to this document, which, if disseminated to the rest of the committee, might impede on the confidentiality of sources."
"But more importantly is that the substance of this document has been debunked over and over and over again," said Goldman. "You don't have to just take my word for it, or the 17 witnesses in the first impeachment investigation who said unequivocally that Vice President Joe Biden executed official U.S. policy by encouraging Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general because he was not prosecuting corruption, including against Burisma, but you should take the word of the Trump Department of Justice, which received this information in this document that Chairman Comber and Ranking Member Raskin looked at, they evaluated it, and they determined that it did not warrant further investigation."
"This is just an effort for the House Republicans to rehash debunked allegations and launder them through an official committee of the Congress, in order to hurt Joe Biden and help the Republican nominee for president," Goldman added.
The clashes come amid an ongoing battle around LGBTQ+ instruction in schools across the country.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week slammed a Riverside County official who called LGBTQ+ icon Harvey Milk a pedophile amid a debate at the Temecula Valley School Board meeting over banning a book about the California gay rights leader.
Newsom called Board President Dr. Joseph Komrosk “an ignorant person” over his comments.
\u201c#BREAKING: The protest outside the Glendale Unified School Board meeting has turned violent, with protesters clashing. @GlendalePD trying to regain control now. @RoadSageLA overhead in #SKYCAL. @kcalnews\u201d