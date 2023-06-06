UN Security Council sets emergency meeting; Zelensky may speak
A screen grab from a video made available by Ukraine's Presidential Office, shows the damaged Nova Kakhovka dam near Kherson. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for blowing up a major dam and an adjacent hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, with evacuations underway along the Dnipro River. -/Ukrainain Presidency/dpa
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine is to be the subject of an emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York set for 4 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked to speak online at the event, according to a source.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was asked to brief the international organization's most powerful body.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam, causing major flooding. Moscow claims Ukrainian troops shelled the site.

