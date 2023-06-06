UN Security Council sets emergency meeting; Zelensky may speak

But this entire thing is nonsense, said Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on CNN Tuesday evening.

"Of course, you've dealt with a lot of the Hunter Biden allegations back when you were working on the 2019 impeachment," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "With this happening now, do you view this as legitimate oversight? Do you understand why Republicans want to hold the FBI director in contempt?"

"No, I don't at all," said Goldman. "And I don't both for procedural reasons and for substantive reasons. First, on the procedural side, the FBI director has substantially complied by providing the chairman and ranking member access to this document, which, if disseminated to the rest of the committee, might impede on the confidentiality of sources."

"But more importantly is that the substance of this document has been debunked over and over and over again," said Goldman. "You don't have to just take my word for it, or the 17 witnesses in the first impeachment investigation who said unequivocally that Vice President Joe Biden executed official U.S. policy by encouraging Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general because he was not prosecuting corruption, including against Burisma, but you should take the word of the Trump Department of Justice, which received this information in this document that Chairman Comber and Ranking Member Raskin looked at, they evaluated it, and they determined that it did not warrant further investigation."

"This is just an effort for the House Republicans to rehash debunked allegations and launder them through an official committee of the Congress, in order to hurt Joe Biden and help the Republican nominee for president," Goldman added.



