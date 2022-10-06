UN seeks a ‘humanitarian corridor’ in Haiti in areas where gangs continue to block fuel
Miami Herald File/Miami Herald/TNS

With gangs continuing to block the entrance to Haiti’s seaports and the country’s main fuel terminal, the United Nations and its partners are asking for the opening of a “humanitarian corridor” to allow the release of fuel and aid workers to move freely without fear for their safety to respond to the worsening crisis. The appeal comes amida resurgence of cholera, which risks infecting and killing thousands of people as Haitians increasingly find themselves without access to clean water because of an ongoing blockade of fuel by a powerful gang coalition, the G-9 federation, now in its fourth we...