Uncontrolled rocket debris expected to hit Earth soon. Could it land in the US?
Another large Chinese rocket body is falling uncontrollably toward Earth, U.S. space experts said, and is expected to hit soon. The Long March 5B rocket was launched in China on July 24 to deliver a module to China’s Space Station, according to a news release from the Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit research center funded by the U.S. government. Now, the rocket body is making an uncontrolled reentry in Earth’s atmosphere, the release said. Predicting a time and location of reentry is difficult, experts of the Aerospace Corporation said in a news conference this week. The most recent predict...

