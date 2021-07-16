'The Unforgiven': New indictment charges 16 in a white supremacist gang of murder and kidnapping

In the United States, the threat of White supremacist violence not only comes from national organizations like the Ku Klux Klan and the Aryan Nations, but also, from local groups. In Florida, according to NBC News reporter Tom Winter, 16 members of a White supremacist gang called The Unforgiven are facing a federal "12-count racketeering indictment accusing them of engaging in acts of murder, kidnapping and other offenses."

One of the Unforgiven members named in the indictment, Winter reports, is 39-year-old David Howell, who is accused of assaulting protesters at a demonstration in June that was billed as the "Peace Walk for Black Lives." Other members in the indictment include Joshua "Chain Gang" Wilson, George "Shrek" Andrews and Brandon "Scumbag" Welch.

The Anti-Defamation League considers The Unforgiven a prison gang, although it doesn't have a nationwide, coast-to-coast presence in U.S. prisons like the notorious Aryan Brotherhood.