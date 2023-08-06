U.S. knocked out of World Cup by Sweden
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates after her successful penalty kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Joel Carrett/AAP/dpa

The United States was knocked out of the World Cup last 16 by Sweden in dramatic fashion on Sunday after losing 5-4 penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Lina Hurtig's spot-kick in the Melbourne shoot-out appeared to have been saved by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, but technology showed the ball had gone over the line by the thinnest of margins. It meant the U.S., dominant during normal time and extra time, went out on sudden death after Kelley O'Hara struck the post.

Sweden will meet former champions Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.