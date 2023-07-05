Unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney show Beatlemania

By Sarah Mills LONDON, (Reuters) - Personal and previously unseen photographs taken by musician Paul McCartney as 'Beatlemania' was soaring in the 1960s have gone on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London. Images of McCartney and his former Beatles bandmates - John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison - as young men flying to America, relaxing by a pool in Miami and being chased by photographers in New York form part of "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963- 64: Eyes of the Storm." "They document this period in which they went from sort of Beatlemania in Britain through to global fam...