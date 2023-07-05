Unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney show Beatlemania

By Sarah Mills LONDON, (Reuters) - Personal and previously unseen photographs taken by musician Paul McCartney as 'Beatlemania' was soaring in the 1960s have gone on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London. Images of McCartney and his former Beatles bandmates - John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison - as young men flying to America, relaxing by a pool in Miami and being chased by photographers in New York form part of "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963- 64: Eyes of the Storm." "They document this period in which they went from sort of Beatlemania in Britain through to global fam...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Mike Pence brags that nobody found cocaine in the Trump-Pence White House
July 05, 2023
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to reports that cocaine was found in the White House this week.
During an interview on Wednesday, host Hugh Hewitt asked Pence about reports that said cocaine was discovered in a White House common area.
"If cocaine had been found in the Trump-Pence West Wing, what would the news cycle look like today?" Hewitt wondered.
"Unbelievable," Pence replied. "It would be wall to wall [coverage]. And frankly, it should be."
"I mean, if the news accounts I read are right, this was not in the White House complex, right?" he added. "This was in the residence itself, if I understand."
Pence said he wanted "to know in real-time who brought and left cocaine on a table in the residence in the White House."
"But I'm not holding my breath," he remarked.
Hewitt pointed out that Pence had been misinformed about the cocaine being found in the White House residence.
"No, I've seen some other reporting that's in a workspace in the West Wing," the host told Pence. "Either way, it would have been 24-7 on every cable channel, and they would be getting leaks from everywhere except your staff, which never leaked."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Wing-nut fantasy world': GOP reportedly walks away from states where extreme MAGA Senate nominations are inevitable
July 05, 2023
The GOP has a hyperfocus on just four states for the next Senate race, giving up "on a once-in-a-generation map that massively empowers their base of rural white voters to build a sustainable GOP majority" and choosing to play it safe, HuffPost reported.
The Democrats are considering 2024 as "year zero" as they defend seats in nearly half of the country, including many in states traditionally sympathetic to the Republicans.
But instead of trying to cash in, Sen. Mitch McConnell told CNN in May that Republicans are focusing just on Montana, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“The philosophy of McConnell and his world has always been to think smaller, that you put all your eggs in the basket that you’re most likely to win, rather than going on the offensive trying to find new baskets,” a Republican operative told HuffPost.
“We really thought it was going to be an opportunity to go on the offensive and win a big majority, and that didn’t work,” this operative said, referring to 2022. “So for survival’s sake, the party can’t afford to posture that way, because people are going to compare it to what happened last cycle.”
McConnell suggested that Republicans are giving up on certain races since he realizes the nomination of "politically toxic" MAGA candidates are inevitable in them.
“There’s a lot about this map that remains unsettled," Senate Majority PAC president JB Poersch told HuffPost.
"There are a lot of places where we don’t know who the [GOP] candidates are or what that looks like."
While Trump doesn't seem that interested in endorsing his preferred candidates this time around, he could create headaches by elevating candidates based solely on their loyalty to him.
In Arizona, both Democrats and Republicans are bracing for the return of failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is rumored to be considering a Senate bid in the state to contest the seat of Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. But GOP operatives are worried she could tank another major election.
“I assume Lake’s constituency has shrunken since the time that she ran for governor because of the narrative that she’s been running on,” said Chuck Coughlin, a former Republican who runs a political consulting firm in Arizona. “She’s in the wing-nut fantasy world."
Read the full report over at HuffPost.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
A US woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog near a lagoon bordering a golf course, police said, adding the animal guarded her body and kept rescuers back.
The 69-year-old resident of Hilton Head Island in South Carolina was found Tuesday at the edge of the lagoon, the Beaufort County sheriff's office said.
"Rescue efforts were made and an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts," the office said in a statement.
It said it was the second fatal alligator attack in the county in less than a year.
Alligators are common in the southeast US, especially in Florida
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}