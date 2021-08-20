Unvaccinated? Better check to see if your health insurance will cover all of your COVID costs
Vaccination (Shutterstock)

The vast majority of private and group health insurance plans are no longer waiving "cost-sharing" for those who contract the coronavirus and require COVID-19 treatment, including hospitalization, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare.

The vast majority, about 95% of COVID patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated.

That means your co-pay and whatever your plan's deductible is will not be waived any longer by most private and group insurance plans, which include medical insurance most Americans obtain through their employers. The costs, given how the coronavirus ravages the bodies of many patients, could be enormous.

Before the COVID vaccines were widely available insurance companies voluntarily waived cost-sharing requirements, which saved many patients possibly thousands of dollars. That has now changed, KFF reports, and even more insurers are slated to end waiving the cost-sharing requirements in October.

Read the entire report here.