Up to 20 conservative MPs to submit letters of no confidence in UK PM on Wednesday

(Reuters) - As many as 20 Conservative Party members of parliament from the 2019 intake plan to submit letters of no confidence in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, a Daily Telegraph editor posted on Twitter on Tuesday. The number could exceed the 54 letters required for a confidence vote on the prime minister, according to the tweet. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
Texas says supply chain issues have limited the number of voter registration forms it can give out
January 19, 2022
The Texas secretary of state’s office is having more trouble than usual getting enough voter registration cards to groups who help Texans register to vote.
Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications, said supply chain issues have made it harder and more expensive to get paper, which means the secretary of state’s office will be giving out fewer voter registration forms to groups ahead of elections this year.
“We are limited in what we can supply this year, because of the paper shortage and the cost constraints due to the price of paper and the supply of paper,” he said.
Grace Chimene, the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said it is not unusual for the secretary of state to not have enough forms to fill all the requests it gets from groups like hers ahead of elections. This particular shortage, however, is affecting an important part of her group’s work: registering thousands of newly naturalized citizens.
Chimene said in previous years, her group, which has chapters across the state, has been able to get enough forms to pass out at naturalization ceremonies. Often, she said, the group partners with the state to give out several thousand forms at each ceremony.
“The League in Houston registers about 30,000 new citizens every year through these ceremonies in the past,” Chimene said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a mix of in-person and remote ceremonies. Chimene said her group has either been handing out voter registration materials at in-person events or they’ve been sending out packets they put together ahead of time to those new citizens.
Either way, the league and their volunteers often ask for thousands of voter registration forms ahead of these ceremonies.
“It’s a really important job that we do and we value it, and I think the new citizens value it also," Chimene said.
Taylor said the secretary of state’s office has been forced to limit each group to 1,000 to 2,000 registration forms per request. He said this shortage is coming at a time when many groups are seeking out new voter registration forms because of a change in Texas’ voter registration laws created under Senate Bill 1, a controversial voting law that went into effect last month.
“The voter registration application changed this year for one reason: It’s because the legislature decided to increase the penalty for illegal voter registration from a class B misdemeanor to a class A misdemeanor,” he said.
Previously, Taylor said that change had to be reflected on registration applications in order for them to be approved. But, after this story was published Tuesday, he clarified that's not necessarily the case.
“While we have made clear to officials and groups that they should not be distributing the old version of the Voter Registration form, county voter registrars may accept completed voter registration applications on the old form, so long as the application is otherwise valid,” Taylor said in a statement Tuesday. “In other words, using last year’s form in and of itself is not fatal to the voter’s registration application.”
Chimene said all these constraints present serious issues for her group as they try to get voter registration materials together ahead of these large naturalization ceremonies.
“We are treating all organizations that request these the same,” Taylor said. “We are trying to fulfill these requests as fast we can. But the fact is we simply don’t have the supply to honor every single request for free applications.”
According to Chimene, this is one of the pitfalls of Texas being among the few states in the country that does not have online voter registration. Supply chain issues are not as big of a problem when you can just direct someone to a website.
She’s also worried about the message this sends to newly naturalized citizens, which she said have been under particular scrutiny by the secretary of state’s office recently. Chimene said the league is worried that newly naturalized, eligible voters are being targeted by the state’s latest focus on potential non-citizen voters.
“We are concerned about it, and we are looking into it,” Chimene said. “It just sort all goes together: not providing the service they are supposed be providing to the citizens of Texas.”
Chimene said the secretary of state’s office has told the league to seek out donations instead of relying on the state for voter registration forms. She said she “didn’t appreciate” this considering the fact her group is a nonpartisan nonprofit. However, Chimene said, her group will try and do what it can.
"We will ask our supporters, we will ask our friends and our neighbors,” she said. “And find out if we could have somebody donate to get this done.”
Disclosure: The Texas Secretary of State has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Paris city authorities unveiled a "manifesto for beauty" on Tuesday containing plans to spruce up the City of Lights where an online campaign highlighting ugliness and filth has piled pressure on mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said that several recent initiatives from the Socialist-Green alliance that runs the capital would be scrapped, including allowing Parisians to plant their own gardens on public space.
Under a 2015 scheme, locals were invited to apply for licenses to plant flowers around the feet of trees in the street -- at the cost of the traditional cast-iron covers that are a much-loved part of the Parisian landscape.
Many amateur gardens have since turned into rubbish-strewn eyesores covered in dog feces, with Gregoire conceding they were "not satisfactory from an aesthetic point of view" and posed "major upkeep problems."
A zero-tolerance approach to dumping rubbish in public will be taken, Gregoire promised, while efforts to combat tagging and illegal posters will also be stepped up.
Unsightly temporary yellow road markings for new cycling lanes will also be removed, in line with a previous pledge, while recent concrete barriers will be replaced with "more discreet" versions.
The #saccageparis social media hashtag (meaning "trashed Paris") went viral in the first half of 2021, with residents posting photos of piled up rubbish, rotting benches, abandoned scooters, or badly maintained planted areas in the street.
Much of the anger was directed at city hall for replacing or neglecting Paris's unique architectural heritage, including its street furniture bequeathed from the middle of the 19th century under Napoleon III.
Though the mayor's office initially denounced the hashtag as a "smear campaign", city authorities have been spurred into action.
Gregoire already laid out eight measures aimed at improving the city's looks in July last year.
He conceded Tuesday that the campaign "had also been useful in the way that it forced us to question ourselves and react", although he said sometimes the same photos were reproduced, exaggerating the extent of the problems.
Hidalgo is running for president as the candidate for the Socialist party but is struggling to make an impact on voters.
She is currently polling around three percent. The presidential election will be held in April.
(AFP)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Pets, kids and Christmas: how White House has changed under Biden
January 19, 2022
President Joe Biden transformed the White House in his first year with policies unrecognizable from the Trump era -- at least regarding the policy on pets, that is.
Here are a few reasons the vibe is just a little bit different at America's most famous home since Joe and First Lady Jill Biden got the keys from Donald and Melania Trump.
Pets
Trump was the first modern US president to have no pets. An admitted germaphobe, he did however like using "dog" as an insult for everyone from terrorist suspects to ex-staffers and political opponents.
The Bidens are bona fide dog lovers.
In June, their beloved Champ, an elderly German Shepherd, died. Then Major, a bouncy shelter dog, got into repeated trouble biting security staff and others in the bustling complex.
After attempts at retraining, Major had to go to a less stressful home.
But just in time for Christmas -- and a photogenic walk with the first couple on a Delaware beach -- came Commander, a German Shepherd puppy. Yes, he's cute.
As for a Biden cat, the White House has yet to deliver on early promises.
Family entourage
Trump had his family running the country. Biden has them running around the South Lawn.
Daughter Ivanka Trump held a job as senior advisor to her father that saw her take part in Oval Office meetings and attend international summits. Her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, at various points ran everything from Middle East peace negotiations to the pandemic response.
Sons Don and Eric Trump often did the warm-up acts for their father at his many rallies. Much less rarely seen was Barron, the teenaged son of Trump and Melania, who cut a lonely figure around the White House.
The Bidens are more likely to be seen with an entourage of noisy grandchildren. The president sometimes even takes the kids or their friends for personal tours of the Marine One helicopter or Air Force One.
Biden's second son Hunter, 51, has largely gone off the radar.
A former alcoholic and drug addict, he was the target of fierce allegations of corruption. Hunter Biden now paints and last year released an autobiography, "Beautiful Things," detailing his painful life.
A more normal Christmas
Melania Trump raised eyebrows with Christmas decorations one year that conveyed a frosty white tone, leading to snarky comments about the former model being an "ice queen."
Another December, the decorations featured startling amounts of red, including rows of entirely red Christmas trees, earning mockery that they resembled the famous torrents of blood scene in "The Shining" horror film.
The Bidens' first Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was, well, normal.
Trees were their traditional green, decorations were cozy and non-controversial. There was even a photo of Trump hanging from one tree themed on family pictures of former first families -- quite the seasonal peace offering for a man whom Biden has made no pretense of liking.
When it comes to religion in general, the divide between the two men could not be starker.
Trump, despite being allied to powerful Evangelical Christian political leaders, rarely went to church, while Biden attends Catholic Mass almost weekly, whether he's in Washington, at home in Delaware or further afield.
Pressure on/from the press
Trump professed to hate journalists, regularly insulting individual reporters and entire media organizations, which he called the "enemy of the people."
On the flip side, Trump loved to speak to reporters and he spoke to them at length, whether in meandering press conferences, smaller gatherings or shouting over the noise of his waiting Marine One helicopter.
One of his press secretaries, meanwhile, went a year without doing a briefing, essentially turning Trump into his own spokesman.
Biden has inverted the pattern. His press secretary, Jen Psaki, holds long, detailed daily briefings, taking dozens of questions.
The president himself appears relatively seldom, and when he does take questions they are usually limited to only a handful.
According to the American Presidency Project at the University of California-Santa Barbara, Biden has held nine news conferences in his first year, compared to 22 in Trump's first 12 months.
Trump also did 92 sit-down interviews during that time, compared to around 22 for Biden -- something that draws regular complaints from White House correspondents.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}