Upward comparison on social media harms body image, self-esteem, and psychological well-being

New research examining 15 years’ worth of research indicates that comparing ourselves to people who seem better off than us on social media can result in several negative psychological outcomes. The new findings appear in the journal Media Psychology. “I became interested in researching social media because of its massive presence in the lives of so many people,” said study author Carly McComb, a PhD candidate at The University of Queensland in Brisbane. “Currently, there are over 4.2 billion people worldwide that are active social media users. For something that has become a large part of man...

