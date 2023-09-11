U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines for fall

US President Joe Biden's administration has consistently pushed for annual Covid boosters for most Americans and it is expected the CDC will offer similar guidance
WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States on Monday approved Covid vaccines with formulations that more closely target currently circulating variants, as infections are once more on the rise. The new approvals relate to updated vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer that correspond to an Omicron sublineage.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded that the benefits of receiving the shots outweighs the risk for those aged six months and up.