US climate envoy Kerry holds talks in China
US Climate Envoy John Kerry looks on during a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing on

Beijing (AFP) - US climate envoy John Kerry held four hours of talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing Monday, reviving stalled diplomacy on reducing planet-warming emissions. Climate talks between the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters came to a halt last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, enraged Beijing by visiting self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory. Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing locking horns over Taiwan a...