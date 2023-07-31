US concerned over reports of intimidation, violence at Bangladesh protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday. Police on Saturday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing opposition party supporters, who called for Hasina to step down and for elections due in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government. "We encourage the government of Bangladesh to investigate reports of violence thoroughly, transparently and impartially, and to ho...