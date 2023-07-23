US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in viral videos

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India's northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country. The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests. A U.S. State Department spokesperson called the incident "brutal" and "terrible" and said the United States conve...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
MSNBC hosts ridicule 'male conservative meltdown over the Barbie movie' after colossal weekend success
July 23, 2023
Ahead of the release of the "Barbie" movie, the far-right invented a conspiracy that the film promoted Chinese Communism and other reasons for outrage. Other conservatives, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), say it should be the "next Bud Light," a campaign that ended with the beer company pulling back from its campaign targeting LGBTQ customers.
Extremist "Ben Shapiro [claimed] he has destroyed Barbie," said MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.
Neither succeeded, as the film's opening weekend pulled in a record $155 million in the United States.
Conservatives who claim to be the "guardians of pop-culture (sic)" spent 72 minutes attacking the film as a "cancer" and "man-hating, feminist propaganda."
Other men were triggered by the idea of Ken being a "beta," which goes back to the actual history of the doll itself, which was treated as an accessory with no other identity other than being Barbie's boyfriend.
Even one female MAGA fan cited it as an indicator of why Hollywood was "flailing."
"These are grown men losing their minds over a movie about a doll," Hasan continued. "What is happened to the conservative movement? There was a time when conservatives had substantive things to say about taxes, regulation, defense, and foreign policy. Now it's Barbie, Dr. Seuss that, Bud Light, Mr. Potato Head. The skin color of the Little Mermaid. It's ridiculous. It is childish. It is pretty pathetic, actually. Is it not?"
Colleague Ayman Mohyeldin agreed but brought up the sexualization of M&M's by fired Fox host Tucker Carlson.
"Remember, there was a period when they had an outrage over M&M's. You are totally right. It is beyond pathetic and honestly, you know it's worse," Mohyeldin said. "It's not just, you know, the desperation of people like Cruz and Shapiro to inject themselves into every aspect of culture and somehow make it a point of friction between the right and the left. It's that they always do it with this arrogance. A sense that they somehow speak for the masses. They have the pulse of what Americans really care about or what they want. Everyone else is out of touch. Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro — they know what's up."
He went on to cite the box-office numbers revealing Barbie was the top movie for 2023 thus far.
See the moment in the video below or at the link here.
hosts ridicule 'male conservative meltdown over the Barbie movie' after colossal weekend successwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'He knows better': Republican 'friend' knocks Tim Scott absolving Trump for Jan. 6 out of fear
July 23, 2023
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is among the Republican lawmakers running for president. According to Kinzinger, Scott "knows better" than to excuse away Donald Trump's culpability with the Jan. 6 attack.
"I hold the folks who broke into the Capitol with ill will in their hearts destroying property, responsible for their actions," Scott told WMUR in "conversation with candidates" in New Hampshire. "I don't hold the former president, who didn't show up at the Capitol, as responsible."
Kinzinger called it "disappointing," similar to what he's seen from former Vice President Mike Pence.
"I'm friends with Tim. I know he knows better than that," said Kinzinger. "I get the strategy. We don't want to infuriate the base on this. But the base needs leadership. They need leaders to tell them the truth. And this idea that the only people that can be held accountable are those that were actually in the Capitol, quite honestly, it's very unfair because a lot of these men and women in the Capitol who have been charged have said in public court proceedings that, in fact, they understood it to be Donald Trump's wishes that they did what they did."
So, he explained, he agreed that the attackers should be held accountable for their own actions, but letting Trump get away scot-free isn't right.
"You are exempting the leader simply because the leader himself didn't cross the redline physically," Kinzinger continued. "All we have to do is look at what led up to January 6th, and that illegality even before January 6th. Look at the tweets and the words on Jan. 6th, and even after! Celebrating people as martyrs that have been in jail. The day of saying, you know, 'Mike Pence disappointed us' or 'Mike Pence betrayed us,' at the height of the violence, not when this was over in retrospect, at the height of the violence. At the height of this mob. Look, if Donald Trump can't be held accountable for this, if he can't be held accountable, no leader of any group should be held accountable for anything unless they physically did some kind of a violent act. And thankfully, our justice system doesn't fully work that way."
Acosta wondered if the purpose of the move was as someone who might step in if Donald Trump can't run for office somehow.
Kinzinger called it "2016 all over again," where he and other Republicans didn't think Trump would win. Now there are those who help prop Trump up, like Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who denounced Trump, but then crawled back to him at Mar-a-Lago to beg for forgiveness.
"So, I think these candidates are scared, you are running for the position of the strongest leader in the world, and you are scared to take on this guy?" Kinzinger asked. "But it's also this idea that maybe other people will do the hard work, maybe other people like the justice system will do the hard work, and they can still run for the scraps and say 'I never went against Donald Trump. That is Ron DeSantis's plan. It's actually not a terrible plan if you're Ron DeSantis, which is, if you continue to be Trump light so if he does go to jail, you are the guy."
See the conversation below or at the link here.
'He knows better': Republican 'friend' knocks Tim Scott absolving Trump for Jan. 6www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'It's not going to work': Former impeachment lawyer tells Trump's attorney his defense will flop
July 23, 2023
Donald Trump has just hired a lawyer that one of his impeachment attack dogs has worked with and views as a respectable defense attorney. However, he doesn't anticipate it will help much.
Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, former Ethics Czar and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen explained that John Lauro is working in the proud tradition of a defense attorney.
It is what has been done "since John Adams defended the Red Coats," Eisen explained. "But it's not going work."
In a Fox interview, Lauro embraced the reframing of Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election as nothing more than questioning the possible outcome.
He gave heavy compliments to the Tampa Bay lawyer, calling him "very skilled and a "very brilliant defense lawyer," but said that it still wasn't likely to keep Trump from conviction.
"It's not going to work because I believe the evidence is so overwhelming here. When this case gets to a jury, Donald Trump is going to be in a lot of trouble. But he does have a good defense lawyer on his side now in John," said Eisen.
While Lauro claimed nothing criminal has unfolded for Trump, Eisen listed off the three main statutes that Trump broke that will likely be part of the charges. The main one for him he focused on was the fake electors, which he referred to as counterfeit.
"Rhose phony false, fraudulent counterfeit certificates!" exclaimed Eisen. "These were pieces of paper that said the undersigned were the electors for the winner, donald trump. And they signed these false electors signed that. That's a counterfeit. 18 USC 1871. That was led from the Oval Office, conspiracy to defraud."
See the full discussion with Acosta below or at the link here.
'It's not going to work': Fromer impeachment lawyer tells Trump attorney his defense will flopwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}