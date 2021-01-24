U.S. will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday. "They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat. Sullivan also extended an ...
'You're saying we're all liars': Rand Paul melts down on ABC when he's confronted with election 'lies'
January 24, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became annoyed with an ABC host on Sunday over the suggestion that former President Donald Trump's defenders are all "liars" about the results of the 2020 election.
"This election was not stolen," ABC host Georgia Stephanopoulos began his interview with Paul by noting. "Do you accept that fact?"
<p> Paul, however, refused to respond with a straight answer. </p><p> "The debate over whether or not there's fraud should occur," Paul opined. "But, yes, were there people who voted twice? Were there dead people, illegal aliens who voted? Yes. And we should get to the bottom of it." </p><p> "I have to stop you there," Stephanopoulos said. "No election is perfect. But there were 86 challenges, they were filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All dismissed." </p><p> Paul tried to interrupt but the ABC host continued. </p><p> "There were counts and recounts," Stephanopoulos continued. "The Department of Justice, led by William Bar, said there's no widespread evidence of fraud. Can't you just say the words: This election was not stolen?" </p><p> "What I would suggest is if we want greater confidence in our elections -- and 75% of Republicans agree with me -- is that we do need to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections," Paul remarked. </p><p> "Well, 75% of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen," Stephanopoulos pressed. "Why can't you say it was a fair election?" </p><p> "I think you make a mistake," Paul interrupted. "Hey, George! Georgie, where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediate say everything's a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything. Historically what would happen is if I said I thought there was fraud, you would introduce someone else who said there wasn't. But now you insert yourself in the middle and say that the absolute fact is that everything I'm saying is a lie." </p><p> "I said what the president said was he said was a lie!" Stephanopoulos pushed back. "Hold on a second! He said the election was stolen. This election was not stolen. The results were certified in every single state after counts and recounts!" </p><p> "You're saying there was not fraud and it's all been investigated," Paul complained. "And that's just not true." </p><p> "That's not what I said, sir," the ABC host asserted. "I said the Department of Justice found no evidence." </p><p> "You said it's all a lie!" Paul shouted. </p><p> "Let me finish my point," Stephanopoulos implored. </p><p> "You say we are all liars!" Paul insisted. "You're just simply saying we're all liars." </p><p> "I said it was a lie that the election was stolen," Stephanopoulos affirmed. </p><p> Watch the entire interview below from ABC. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oEZxXDSeFhc" width="560"></iframe>
'Censored' Dr. Birx unloads on Trump: 'I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made'
January 24, 2021
In her interview on Face the Nation, Dr. Deborah Birx explained the difficulties the White House task force had getting the COVID-19 health crisis under control, saying someone close to the president was feeding him bogus information and graphs.
Speaking with host Margaret Brennan, the doctor explained that the president somehow was given graphs on the pandemic spread that didn't come from her.
"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made. So I know that someone ... was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president. I don't know to this day who," she confessed.
Watch below:
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e0f65f726e0960ff63291d87827c980" id="b802f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353345373461426176"><div style="margin:1em 0">"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made. So I know that someone ... was creating a parallel set of… https://t.co/4RGUaOXz8l</div> — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)<a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/statuses/1353345373461426176">1611497655.0</a></blockquote></div>
Trump just might testify at his impeachment trial because he craves the spotlight: CNN
January 24, 2021
Reporting that, at this moment, there are not enough Republican senators willing to go on the record admitting they will vote to convict Donald Trump under the articles of impeachment, CNN's Jeff Zeleny said there was also the possibility the former president could return to Washington to testify at his Senate trial.
Speaking with host Abby Philip, the CNN White House correspondent explained, "He is now taking it [impeachment] much more seriously, we're told. He has followed the advice of Senator Lindsay Graham and he's going to retain a South Carolina lawyer who is really -- has never operated on this type of impeachment level. He's done some state impeachment cases, but President Trump is very engaged."
"This impeachment gives Republicans a chance to push him to the side. we'll see if they do it," Zeleny continued. "At least at this point right now on Capitol Hill, Manu Raju and the rest of our team have been surveying Republican senators and there are not 17 Republican senators by any stretch of the imagination to vote for this impeachment."
"What is going to happen here is we're going to see how strong Mr. Trump emerges from the impeachment trial -- he could emerge even stronger and that's a problem at least in the eyes of some Republicans in the years ahead," he stated before suggesting, "He's watching all of this very carefully. What if he decides to come to the Senate and essentially testify in his own defense. How dramatic would that be? He's been out of the spotlight for a while -- he might just love to do that."
Watch below:
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b360d4e5f582217d15ea4f34d10d857a" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5g3-sbUmgQI?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">CNN 01 24 2021 08 23 25</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g3-sbUmgQI&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
