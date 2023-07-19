By Valerie Volcovici and David Stanway BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said more work was needed to iron out agreements with China on major issues after three days of talks in Beijing aimed at rebuilding trust between the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters. "We - our team and the United States administration - came to Beijing in order to unstick what has been stuck since almost last August," Kerry told reporters late on Wednesday. Climate talks were suspended last year following the visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, an island over ...
US envoy John Kerry says 'more work' needed to rebuild China-US climate relations
July 19, 2023, 11:29 AM ET