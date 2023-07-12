US EPA proposes tighter rules for lead exposure in residential buildings

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday proposed stricter regulations for lead exposure in residential buildings and childcare facilities. Any amount of lead found in a building will be regarded as hazardous, according to the proposed rule from the EPA that would lower its lead dust hazard level to any level greater than zero. The rule will, therefore, require disclosures for home buyers, and in certain cases for the paint or source of the lead to be removed. Although the federal government banned lead-based paint for residential use...