By Sofia Menchu GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -The U.S., the European Union and other countries warned of a threat to democracy in Guatemala after a court suspended an anti-graft party whose candidate is bidding for the presidency and threatening to take on the political establishment. On Thursday morning, prosecutors raided the electoral court's citizen registry office in a probe into the Semilla party, which they allege has more than 5,000 illegally affiliated members, including 12 deceased people. The suspension "threatens the basic foundations of democracy," the EU electoral mission in the Cent...
US, EU slam suspension of Guatemala anti-graft presidential candidate
July 13, 2023, 4:04 PM ET