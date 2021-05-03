US flying transport planes with supplies to COVID-stricken India, Biden security official says
Ground staff unloads COVID-19 relief supplies from the U.S. at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi, India, on April 30, 2021. - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/TNS

The U.S. has sent a number of large military transport planes loaded with supplies, including desperately needed oxygen, to India for its lethal battle against COVID-19, a top security official said Sunday. India is home to more than a third of the world’s new COVID-19 cases, according to U.S. officials, and that grim tally soared to a new peak Saturday, with 401,993 cases recorded after a 10-day stretch of more than 300,000 daily cases. Overwhelmed hospitals are turning away sick patients, with supplies of oxygen and medicine running low, and skies are smoke-filled from crematoriums working a...