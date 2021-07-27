US gymnastics champion Simone Biles out of Tokyo Olympics after injury
Simone Biles during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021. © Loic Venance, AFP

US gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault. The American team will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

After a disappointing vault in the first rotation of the women's team event, the American was marked with an "R" on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event.

The 24-year-old star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault before exiting the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Olympic Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)