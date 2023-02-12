US is training Haiti police to combat gangs, but that’s not its only security worry

"As Canadian authorities conduct recovery operations to help our countries learn more about the object, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be working closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement obtained from ABC.

The anomaly in Montana is still being monitored, but the situation was diffused enough to allow for the re-opening of airspace.

"I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials," said Montana Senator Jon Tester. "I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public."

While few answers are being given as to what these objects are, people seem to be taking up one of two possible conclusions based on what we've been told: spy surveillance, or little green men from Mars.

"I hope President Biden can step away from the Governors Ball in the White House and tell the American people what the hell is going on," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Saturday night. "Montana is the site of multiple nuclear missile silos. After shooting down ufo's in Alaska & Canada, we deserve answers."

"There has been a lot of weird news in recent years. We don't really know what's going on with all these flying objects that keep getting shot down, but feels like this could be right up there," journalist Aaron Rupar weighed in. "That governments are playing it so close to the vest definitely raises suspicions."

A CNN segment with Natasha Bertrand, national security reporter, rang the "alien" alarm bell for many when she stated that pilots involved in the Alaska takedown were baffled by what they saw.

"When they looked at the object they could identify no identifiable propulsion system and they did not know how it was actually staying in the air," Bertrand said.

Bertrand's clip led me to weigh in with my own commentary, as the idea of aliens making their presence known just in time for Rihanna at the Super Bowl was too fun to pass up on.

There have been no updates on the latest "objects" as of Sunday morning, other than to say that they're being investigated and the situation is being monitored.