US-made cheese can be called 'gruyere', too: court

A US appeals court ruled Friday that in America the word "gruyere" is a common label for cheese and cannot be reserved just for the kind made originally in France or Switzerland.
The United States does not have the same strict rules as Europe on the designation of origin for foods, said judges in the Richmond, Virginia-based US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
The US Food and Drug Administration does set some standards for gruyere cheese, such as the existence in it of "small holes" or that such cheese is aged at least 90 days. But it does not establish criteria on geographic origin.
"Cheese -- regardless of its location of production -- has been labeled and sold as gruyere in America for decades," the court said.
And this concerns cheese produced in Wisconsin or as far away as the Netherlands, Germany or Austria, they added.
The Interprofession du Gruyere, which represents milk producers, cheesemakers and refiners in the gruyere industry in Switzerland, and its counterpart in France, had asked to have the term recorded in the US registry of trademarks.
When the US Patent and Trademark Office refused to do this, the industry groups filed suit and lost in early 2022.
Judges with the appeals court have upheld the lower court ruling.
The Swiss and French plaintiffs "cannot overcome what the record makes clear: cheese consumers in the United States understand 'GRUYERE' to refer to a type of cheese, which renders the term generic," the court said.
US dairy groups welcomed the ruling while the Swiss and French cheese federations are disappointed, their lawyer said.
"We think the actual situation in the US market is different than as stated by the Court of Appeals, and we will continue to pursue vigorously our efforts to protect the certification mark for the high-quality Gruyere PDO (protected designation of origin) product in the US,” attorney Richard Lehv said in a statement.
Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes recently
pushed back against former House Speaker Paul Ryan's remarks suggesting that he could "steer the network away from the craziness, and from bats**t crazy lies about the election."
The former lawmaker, who is now a board member for Fox News, made his remarks during a recent interview with Sykes following the latest bombshells reported on the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against the news network.
During their discussion, Ryan claimed he had “a responsibility to offer my opinion and perspective” but insisted he'd done so behind closed doors.
However, Sykes argues that Ryan's approach to this situation is relatively similar to the one he took when former President Donald Trump was in office.
In his analysis published by The Bulwark, Sykes wrote that the former lawmaker contributed to the “hive-mind rationalization” within the Republican Party as he explained what appears to be the party's philosophy.
"The right’s political culture now relies on this hive-mind rationalization that masquerades as a philosophy: That you can serve the greater good by staying silent — in the room — and therefore relevant," Sykes wrote.
He added, "Some of this is just simple moral cowardice; a lot of it is grift, but it’s not just Paul Ryan. In-the-roomism is a deeply internalized ethos — or perhaps anti-ethos — that has shaped the Republican party’s serial compromises, capitulations, and sellouts."
Sykes also weighed in on what appears to be Ryan's mindset in the midst of these circumstances and why some Republican leaders refuse to push back. He used past occurrences to highlight the consequences lawmakers tend to face when they do offer opposing views.
"In this mindset, speaking out or taking a stand is foolish, because it means you lose your place at the table and your leverage," he wrote. "(
Just look at what happened to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger!) It’s the story that conservatives have been telling themselves for years now, and you can find it in virtually every corner of the right’s interlocking ecosystems."
At one point in the piece, Sykes also pushed back against Ryan's excuse for staying on the Fox News board.
“By staying on the board, Ryan seems to be telling himself, he will be able to steer the network away from the craziness, and from batshit crazy lies about the election,” he added. “But here’s the thing: He didn’t.”
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, is digging in as he faces a potential censure by the Republican Party of Texas over his recent positions breaking with the party.
The party’s executive committee is set to hold a quarterly meeting Saturday where it will consider a censure resolution that cites a few of the notable ways in which Gonzales has split from his party in recent months. Those include his rejection of a border security proposal by his fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, and his support of a bill defending same-sex marriage protections and a bipartisan gun law that passed in response to the Uvalde school shooting in his district.
“What censure?” Gonzales said when asked about it by reporters Thursday in San Antonio. “Has a censure taken place? I think they’re gonna vote on it Saturday, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Gonzales added — as he has before — that he has no regrets about supporting the gun safety law, which expanded background checks, among other things. He was the only House Republican from Texas to support the measure — and one of only 14 nationwide.
“If the vote was today,” Gonzales said, “I would vote twice on it if I could.”
Gonzales does not plan to attend the meeting Saturday. He noted he is leading a congressional delegation to the Mexican border in Eagle Pass — as well as Uvalde — on Monday. And he sought Thursday to shift the spotlight to issues on which Republicans are more unified, attending a news conference to oppose a San Antonio ballot proposition that would decriminalize abortion.
The movement to censure Gonzales is the latest twist in his short but action-packed political career. It began in 2020 when he won a primary runoff that went to a recount and then beat the odds to keep the 23rd District under GOP control. Then redistricting made the seat redder for the 2022 election, and he had to navigate a unique race that served as a referendum on his independent streak. He won by double digits.
But the intraparty sniping has not subsided, especially as Gonzales has vocally opposed the border security bill from Roy, which would give the secretary of Homeland Security the power to bar border crossings and detain asylum-seekers while their cases are processed in court.
The censure resolution that the State Republican Executive Committee is set to consider originated from Medina County, which passed it last month and requested the state party take it up. Fifteen other counties in Gonzales’ sprawling district have since approved concurring resolutions.
Three-fifths of the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee would have to approve the resolution Saturday. If the resolution passes, it would allow the state party to get involved in Gonzales’ primary, including by spending its funds to inform voters of the censure. The party is normally required to remain neutral in intraparty contests.
The state party said it believes that the only other time it approved a censure under this method was against former state House Speaker Joe Straus in 2018. He was also a moderate from San Antonio.
The Medina County resolution alleges Gonzales violated the principles of the party by voting for the gun law and opposing Roy’s border legislation. It also cites Gonzales’ vote last year for a bill to codify same-sex marriage, plus his lonely vote against the U.S. House rules package in January, which made it easier to remove the speaker and made it hearder to raise taxes, among other things.
Gonzales scoffed Thursday at his opposition to the rules package, which was the product of painstaking negotiations with House conservatives to allow Kevin McCarthy to become speaker. Gonzales questioned a reporter on whether he understood the rules package, dismissing it as “so inside baseball.”
“The reality is I’ve taken almost 1,400 votes, and the bulk of those have been with the Republican Party,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales defended his support for the same-sex marriage bill last year, telling The Texas Tribune that it “wasn’t a tough vote” and that Republicans need to accept same-sex marriage if the party wants to grow.
The Roy border bill has been the biggest flashpoint recently. Gonzales has stood firm against it, arguing it would effectively end asylum. Roy has denied that.
That has led to a budding rivalry between Gonzales and Roy, complete with thinly veiled threats from allied groups to field a primary challenger against Gonzales.
Gonzales took a fresh swipe at Roy on Thursday while touting how he has voted with the GOP most of the time. A day earlier, Roy was one of only four Republicans to oppose a bill to require estimates of the inflationary impact of President Joe Biden’s executive orders. Roy said he objected to the proposal because it did not apply to “‘emergency’ orders that are some of the primary drivers of inflation.”
“Just yesterday, I voted to hold Biden accountable for inflation,” Gonzales said. “Not all Republicans voted in favor of ensuring that.”
That the opposition to Gonzales would originate in Medina County is unsurprising. The county, which is west of San Antonio, is home to Raul Reyes, Gonzales’ 2020 primary runoff opponent, who remains a bitter critic.
When you think about human evolution, there’s a good chance you’re imagining chimpanzees exploring ancient forests or early humans daubing woolly mammoths on to cave walls. But we humans, along with bears, lizards, hummingbirds and Tyrannosaurus rex, are actually lobe-finned fish.
It might sound bizarre but the evidence is in our genes, anatomy and in fossils. We belong to a group of animals called land-dwelling sarcopterygians, but vast amounts of evolutionary change have obscured our appearance.
We think of fish as expert swimmers, but in fact they have evolved the ability to “walk” at least five times. Some species pull themselves forward using well developed fore-fins, while others “walk” along the ocean floor.
Our sarcopterygian ancestor evolved lungs and other air-breathing mechanisms, bony limbs, and a stronger spinal column before venturing on to land. These adaptations were useful not only in aquatic environments but allowed our ancestors to explore land – they were “pre-adaptations” for life on land.
Walking independently evolved several times in fish, making it an example of evolutionary convergence (similar traits that evolve independently, like wings in bats and birds). The evolution of walking in fish is rare though. There are more than 30,000 species of fish as we know them today (not in the evolutionary sense), of which only a handful can “walk”.
Sarcopterygians differ from other types of fish in several important ways. For example, our fins (limbs) have bony supports and muscular lobes that allow us to move on land.
This adaptation is thought to have been crucial for tetrapod (amphibians, mammals, reptiles and birds) evolution during our transition from water to land in the Late Devonian period, some 375 million years ago. Many of the genes involved in forming limbs and digits in tetrapods are also found in water-bound sarcopterygians like lungfish, which indicates these traits evolved in our ancient common ancestor.
We don’t know which species this ancestor was, but it probably looked similar to the coelacanth, which has a rich fossil record and is a “living fossil” that today inhabits the West Indian Ocean and Indonesia.
Walking sarcopterygian fish are either extinct, like Tiktaalik, or so highly evolved that we don’t recognise them as fish any longer (tetrapods).
One example of a living fish that walks is the mudskipper (of the Oxudercidae family). These fish live in mangrove swamps and tidal flats and use their pectoral fins to walk on land. These fins help them to escape from aquatic predators, forage for food (they consume organic material in mud), and even interact with each other on land by finding mates.
Another example is the walking catfish (Clarias batrachus), which uses its pectoral fins to travel over land, helping it escape from drying ponds and find new habitats.
The walking catfish is a species of freshwater, air-breathing catfish.
The little skate (Leucoraja erinacea) is a cartilaginous fish related to rays and sharks (as opposed to bony fish, including sarcopterygians). It is another fish that “walks” underwater on fins like legs, mimicking the movements of land-based animals.
The little skate is of great interest to scientists researching the evolution of locomotion because it evolved fin-based walking independently from sarcopterygians. However, until now, the genetics behind the walking of the little skate was difficult to study due to a lack of quality data.
That changed recently when researchers from Seoul and New York used cutting-edge technology to construct a high-quality assembly of the little skate’s genome. The scientists discovered that it only uses ten muscles for fin-based walking, while tetrapods commonly use 50 muscles to move their limbs.
A big question about vertebrate evolution is: what genes are important for developing the muscles that enable walking? To find out, the team looked at which genes were active in the nerves that control limb muscles (motor nerves) in a mouse, chicken and little skate.
They discovered similar gene expression patterns in motor nerves that help these muscles function. So walking fish may have taken several different evolutionary paths, but this recent study suggests a common genetic mechanism.
By the end of the Triassic period roughly 201 million years ago, both dinosaurs and mammals had evolved excellent running abilities. Humans refined these locomotor powers, evolving numerous adaptations that make us one of the most efficient and capable running species on the planet.
These adaptations include a spring-like Achilles tendon which helps store energy, a long stride and balanced centre of gravity, and sweating to cool down. These adaptations allow us to run long distances with great endurance, though at slow speeds.
Our ancestors used running for hunting, to escape predators, and for foraging. It has shaped our anatomy, physiology and culture. And many studies show that walking and running are crucial to our wellbeing and physical health.
It has been a long road from the origin of walking in our fish-like ancestors who first colonised land. But walking and running remain a central part of our lives, and our evolutionary success.