US orders evacuation of some embassy staff, families from Niger

By Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in Niger after military officers seized power there, the State Department said on Wednesday, even as the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there. Niger is a key Western ally in a fight against Islamist insurgents. Foreign powers have condemned the takeover, fearing it could allow the militants to gain ground. "Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is orderi...
Text messages show RNC chair pushed indicted Trump's voter fraud conspiracy with AZ's Kelli Ward: report
August 02, 2023
Barely twenty-four hours after United States Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith indicted ex-President Donald Trump for allegedly masterminding a plan to subvert American democracy after the 2020 election, previously undisclosed text messages between high-profile Republican operatives indicate a vastly broader plot than what Smith outlines in his complaint, according to a new report.
The communications were allegedly obtained exclusively by Talking Points Memo investigative reporter Hunter Walker, who on Wednesday reported "paint a picture of what was going on behind the scenes in the White House during the crucial period the special prosecutor has zeroed in on. In particular, they reveal that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward were among those who played key roles in elements of the alleged conspiracy from the moment Smith said it began."
The exchanges, which Walker recalled are tied to Trump's final White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, "expose how McDaniel and Ward played a role in elements" of Trumpworld's reputed crimes, although Meadows, McDaniel and Ward have not been charged.
"Meadows' texts," Walker explained, "show McDaniel was among the people promoting" Trump's claims of sprawling ballot box fraud in "seven target states" of "Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin," all of which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
According to Walker, Arizona, where Trump and his associates proclaimed that "more than 30,000 non-citizens had voted," was a focus of the conversations.
"The messages also show that both McDaniel and Ward were texting him about continuing the challenge in that state as it became more and more far-fetched," wrote Walker. "Ward's role in efforts to reverse the election result has previously drawn the scrutiny of investigators. While McDaniel helped the Trump campaign publicly question the results in the first week after the election, the RNC chairwoman has — prior to the indictment — largely avoided being seen as a key player in the plot. These newly revealed messages provide far greater detail than was previously known about the part these two GOP officials played in the scheme at the very moment the special counsel has pegged as the major turning point."
Walker pointed out that "Smith's indictment noted that Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives at the time, Republican Rusty Bowers," having "directly told Trump there 'was no evidence of substantial fraud in Arizona.'"
Walker's report continues at this link.
A former aide to Donald Trump on Wednesday urged fellow Republicans to take a more aggressive stance against his former boss.
Anthony Scaramucci, who served briefly as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” expressed outrage that with some notable exceptions, Republican presidential candidates have largely remained mum over the former president’s ongoing legal troubles.
Scaramucci’s comments followed Tuesday’s indictment against Trump, who is facing four charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s arraignment is scheduled to be held Thursday in a D.C. courtroom.
“What are you guys doing?” said Scaramucci, who is supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the presidential race, the candidate who has spoken out most forcefully against Trump.
“Why are you waiting on this?” he added. “You have a lawless person who is running a cult inside what used to be Ronald Reagan's party."
“Where is the mantle of leadership in this party other than Governor Christie and slightly Vice President (Mike) Pence. Get out there and go after this guy and explain to the American people what he's doing, and pop that bubble that his cult is living in. That's what they got to do, Anderson.”
Watch the video below or click here.
CNN 08 02 2023 20 12 35www.youtube.com
'Harebrained': GOP strategist says new indictment shows Trump 'left reality'
August 02, 2023
The scheme to appoint fake electors to throw out the real votes in 2020 was so "harebrained," and former President Donald Trump's state of mind so delusional, that it is unnerving how close the coup came to actually working, Republican strategist Rick Tyler articulated on MSNBC Wednesday evening.
This comes as former President Donald Trump faces conspiracy and witness tampering charges in the long-running January 6 investigation by special counsel Jack Smith — with the fake elector plot taking a central role in the case.
"I'm just going to let you talk a little bit because you are a longtime Republican strategist," said anchor Joy Reid. "You, in theory, understand this party. But can you explain to me why the people who are running against Donald Trump can't seem to just cleanly say, other than a couple of them, that what he did was wrong and anti-democracy and anti-American?"
"You know, we somehow shifted from this ethics of right and wrong to right and what you can get away with," said Tyler. "I think Donald Trump typifies that. DeSantis' response is a particularly weak one. He's reviewing the indictment that he didn't even bother to read, and ought to read the indictment because it's well written. When you read the indictment, it is well written and well put together. And it begins by some legitimate questioning of the election. You can do that. You can do it through public speech and lawsuits, through recounts and audits. But they exhausted all those. That's where Trump left reality and engaged in criminal behavior, and it's very well laid out."
Trump's alleged criminal scheme, Tyler added, is so insane that "it wouldn't pass for a B-movie script. You would be thrown out of a producer's office if you tried to sell this as a script. Yet this is what really happened."
"The whole elector scheme is so harebrained, it's frightening how far it got," said Tyler. "It has serious consequences and still does. The difference between us and a banana republic ... is understanding that we live in a system that hangs by a thread of the trust of the American people on our institutions, including our law enforcement, including FBI, and including our election system. But you really have to be deranged and deluded to believe that there's a conspiracy large enough to have turned the election. They want to have it both ways. They want to say that Biden is incompetent, and pulled off the most comprehensive election theft in American history or world history and left no trace of evidence because, remember, 60 cases, 60 court cases were filed and no credible evidence was ever presented."
"Unfortunately for the Republicans now, this whole event turns into — it's going to just exhaust the media a ton, because the whole election will now be about whether or not spends a term in the White House or spends a term in the Big House, because there's no other alternative," said Tyler. "None of the other candidates will get a chance to compete. That's what we're faced with."
Watch the video below or at the link.
Rick Tyler says Trump will either end up in the White House or the Big Houseyoutu.be
