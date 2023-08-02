US orders evacuation of some embassy staff, families from Niger

"I'm just going to let you talk a little bit because you are a longtime Republican strategist," said anchor Joy Reid. "You, in theory, understand this party. But can you explain to me why the people who are running against Donald Trump can't seem to just cleanly say, other than a couple of them, that what he did was wrong and anti-democracy and anti-American?"

"You know, we somehow shifted from this ethics of right and wrong to right and what you can get away with," said Tyler. "I think Donald Trump typifies that. DeSantis' response is a particularly weak one. He's reviewing the indictment that he didn't even bother to read, and ought to read the indictment because it's well written. When you read the indictment, it is well written and well put together. And it begins by some legitimate questioning of the election. You can do that. You can do it through public speech and lawsuits, through recounts and audits. But they exhausted all those. That's where Trump left reality and engaged in criminal behavior, and it's very well laid out."

Trump's alleged criminal scheme, Tyler added, is so insane that "it wouldn't pass for a B-movie script. You would be thrown out of a producer's office if you tried to sell this as a script. Yet this is what really happened."

"The whole elector scheme is so harebrained, it's frightening how far it got," said Tyler. "It has serious consequences and still does. The difference between us and a banana republic ... is understanding that we live in a system that hangs by a thread of the trust of the American people on our institutions, including our law enforcement, including FBI, and including our election system. But you really have to be deranged and deluded to believe that there's a conspiracy large enough to have turned the election. They want to have it both ways. They want to say that Biden is incompetent, and pulled off the most comprehensive election theft in American history or world history and left no trace of evidence because, remember, 60 cases, 60 court cases were filed and no credible evidence was ever presented."

"Unfortunately for the Republicans now, this whole event turns into — it's going to just exhaust the media a ton, because the whole election will now be about whether or not spends a term in the White House or spends a term in the Big House, because there's no other alternative," said Tyler. "None of the other candidates will get a chance to compete. That's what we're faced with."

