US orders evacuation of some embassy staff, families from Niger

By Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in Niger after military officers seized power there, the State Department said on Wednesday, even as the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there. Niger is a key Western ally in a fight against Islamist insurgents. Foreign powers have condemned the takeover, fearing it could allow the militants to gain ground. "Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is orderi...