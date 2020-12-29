US police officer fired after killing unarmed Black man

<p>"The stock market is in a celebration mode this morning," said Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com. </p><p>The jump came after US President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion (735 billion euros) stimulus bill late Sunday, averting a government shutdown, providing additional payments to unemployed workers and extending an eviction moratorium by a month.</p><p>Trump had previously refused to sign the relief package, but reversed his stance Sunday, removing a key uncertainty for markets, which remain in a bullish posture in anticipation of better economic growth in 2021 following coronavirus vaccine approvals. </p><p>The latest vaccine nearing authorization is from Oxford-AstraZeneca, with British media reporting over the weekend that it is expected to be cleared for use on January 4.</p><p>Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index ended up 1.5 percent at 13,790.29 points, a record closing level.</p><p>In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 1.2 percent, while the stock market in London was closed for a holiday.</p><p>On December 24, Britain and the European Union agreed a post-Brexit deal that allayed the threat of disruption to business on January 1, when measures extending free trade are set to end.</p><p>EU states approved the measure on Monday, and it will take effect provisionally while European lawmakers consider it after the start of the year.</p><p>The Brexit deal and the US aid package were pushing the DAX to "a new high," said Jochen Stanzl, an analyst at CMC Markets.</p><p>The market is "breathing a sigh of relief" after the Brexit deal, independent analyst Timo Emden added.</p><p>Several EU nations including France, Germany, Italy and Spain began rolling out their first Covid-19 vaccinations on Sunday, although the supply is limited.</p><p>"For the markets, it remains crucial to get Covid-19 under control as soon as possible," Emden said. </p><p>- US shutdown avoided -</p><p>The emergency US package is part of a larger spending bill that, with Trump's signature, will avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday.</p><p>The president's turnaround came after a day marked by calls from across the political spectrum for action to avert a financial and social disaster in the world's largest economy, especially among the most vulnerable.</p><p>"For Americans that have been endlessly checking their mailboxes for a stimulus check, this is the best holiday present anyone could ask for," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.</p><p>"The stimulus balloon will allow the markets to navigate better the number of new air pockets... due to the virus's latest variant," he added.</p><p>Markets have recently been shaken by news of the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus that authorities believe may spread more easily.</p><p>Asian markets traded mixed on Monday.</p><h1>Key figures around 2245 GMT</h1><p>New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 30,403.97 (close)</p><p>New York - S&P 500: UP 0.9 percent at 3,735.36 (close)</p><p>New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 percent at 12,899.42 (close)</p><p>Frankfurt DAX 30: UP 1.5 percent at 13,790.29 (close)</p><p>Paris CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 5,588.38 (close)</p><p>EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,575.41 (close)</p><p>London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 6,502.11 (Thursday close)</p><p>Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 26,854.03 (close)</p><p>Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,314.63 (close)</p><p>Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,397.29 (close)</p><p>Pound/dollar: DOWN at 1.3451 from $1.3560 late Friday</p><p>Euro/pound: UP at 90.71 from 88.98 pence</p><p>Euro/dollar: UP at 1.2213 from $1.2193</p><p>Dollar/yen: UP at 103.76 from 103.43 yen</p><p>West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.2 percent at $47.66 per barrel</p><p>Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $50.86 per barrel</p>
