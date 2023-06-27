By Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on companies in the United Arab Emirates, Central African Republic and Russia, accusing them of illicit gold dealings to fund Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on four companies connected to the Wagner Group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and said the illicit gold dealings fund the militia to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and some countries in Africa. "The Wagner Group funds its bru...
US puts sanctions on gold firms it suspects fund Russia's Wagner mercenaries
June 27, 2023, 3:20 PM ET