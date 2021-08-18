US records more than 1,000 COVID deaths in a day for first time since March
A COVID-19 particle is pictured in this image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. - CDC/TNS/TNS

The U.S. eclipsed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time since March on Tuesday, according to a report. Based on data compiled by Reuters, spiking infections, most caused by the delta variant of COVID-19, have raised the U.S. daily average of deaths. On Tuesday, there were 1,017 deaths from coronavirus, equivalent to about 42 deaths an hour. The U.S., which has the highest death toll of any country, has now reported about 623,000 fatalities. However, it remains unclear whether the country can ramp up vaccination efforts to slow community spread. The number of ICU beds in the ...