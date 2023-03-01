US requests extradition of El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán
Burning vehicles are seen in the street during an operation to arrest the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Ovidio Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on Jan. 5, 2023. - MARCOS VIZCARRA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The United States has requested that Mexico extradite Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious crime boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, so that he can face criminal charges in the U.S. for trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Guzmán — who also goes by El Raton — was arrested last month after a night of deadly violence near the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa, where his father’s still-thriving drug enterprise is headquartered. He’s accused of helping run the infamous Sinaloa cartel ever since El Chapo was handed over to the United States in 2017. The kingpin is currently se...