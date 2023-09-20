By Jarrett Renshaw and Kanishka Singh (Reuters) -The White House is "deeply concerned" about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and encourages India to cooperate in any investigation, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June. "We are deeply concerned" Kirby said of the al...
US says India should cooperate in probe of Sikh man's killing in Canada
September 20, 2023, 5:13 PM ET