US Secretary of State Blinken says Russia turmoil could take months to play out

Seated to her left was Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was censured in the U.S. House last week because he served as one of the impeachment lawyers against Trump.

Pelosi was all smiles with a rainbow wristband, waving the progress pride flag. Schiff sat atop the red convertible clad in khakis, flashed a rainbow wristband, and waved the progress pride flag.

Schiff is facing off against Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who has made a name for herself in politics by hammering CEOs and corporate leaders.

The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that Porter was on hand for events that day in San Francisco, including at the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ+ Democratic Club annual pride breakfast. It was the 26th annual breakfast where Porter and Schiff joined state Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender lawmaker that has been banned from speaking on the chamber floor by Republicans.

