WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the turmoil caused by the unprecedented challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin by Wagner fighters may not be over yet and could take weeks or months to play out. Blinken in a series of television interviews said tensions that led to the aborted mutiny by forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin had been rising for months and that the turmoil could affect Moscow's capabilities in Ukraine. "Our focus is resolutely and relentlessly on Ukraine, making sure that it has what it needs to defend itself and to take back...
US Secretary of State Blinken says Russia turmoil could take months to play out
June 25, 2023, 9:46 AM ET