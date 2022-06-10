US seeks help controlling ‘unprecedented’ flow of migrants from Latin American nations
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. - Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The Biden administration wants countries along a dangerous migration route running through South and Central America to commit to expanding their asylum system and enforcing their borders to help address the unprecedented flow of migrants at its southern border with Mexico, in a new regional partnership that will be announced Friday during the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. “President (Joe) Biden is asking all governments along the migratory route to establish and fortify asylum processing in each of their respective countries, while more effectively enfor...