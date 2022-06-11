US seeks help controlling ‘unprecedented’ flow of migrants from Latin American nations
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. - Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The Biden administration wants countries along a dangerous migration route through South and Central America to help address the unprecedented flow of migrants at the southern border with Mexico by committing to expand their asylum systems and enforce their borders under a new regional partnership announced Friday during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The administration secured the support of 18 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, including Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, which are some of the main emitters of migrants to United States. Mexico ...