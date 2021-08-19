US senator from Mississippi ‘fed up’ with masks contracts COVID
Senator Roger Wicker (Screen Grab)

The state of Mississippi has the one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and is averaging over 3500 new coronavirus cases per day.

That number just went up.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, 70, Mississippi's senior senator and a Republican, just contracted COVID. He has been vaccinated, his office said in a statement.

Wicker infamously was captured on camera on a Delta flight refusing to wear a mask last year. He has been an ardent anti-masker.

Just last month Wicker penned an op-ed demanding an end to mask mandates, declaring – falsely – "Americans are getting fed up with these overbearing rules that have no basis in scientific fact."

49 studies prove masks work.