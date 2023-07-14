US senators push China investments tracker in defense bill as White House finalizes order

By Karen Freifeld and Andrea Shalal (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators are pursuing a legislative plan to track U.S. investments in China, as the White House works to complete long-awaited action that would also restrict investment in certain, highly targeted sectors. The Outbound Investment Transparency Act, filed late on Thursday as an amendment to a defense bill, is the latest bipartisan legislation introduced by Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican John Cornyn aimed at tackling the risks of U.S. investment going to foreign adversaries like China. Unlike an unsuccessful version the senato...