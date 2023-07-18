US soldier believed held in North Korea after crossing border

Panmunjom is a popular tourist destination, and hundreds of visitors every day tour the area on the South Korean side
Seoul (AFP) - A US soldier is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border -- an incident likely to further aggravate Washington's troubled relations with the nuclear-armed state. Hours later, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South Korean military -- an apparent response to the first visit by an American nuclear-armed submarine to a South Korean port in decades. The events underscored the diplomatic tightrope being walked by Seoul and Washington in the face of an increasingly assertive Pyongyang. Th...