US 'strongly' condemns use of force against Myanmar protesters

<p>CNN's Manu Raju posted the video to Twitter. It attracted nearly 300,000 views in under an hour.</p><p>Here's the video:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Democrats kick off impeachment trial with video of Jan. 6, showing Trump's remarks at the rally followed by the violent and deadly insurrection in the Capitol.
"Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of representatives January 13th for doing that," Raskin says <a href="https://t.co/YOA75QXEnc">pic.twitter.com/YOA75QXEnc</a><br/>
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021
And reactions:
I worked on the Hill, my great grandfather was a cabinet maker in the Capitol, my uncle was a Capitol Police officer, and my father worked for the Architect of the Capitol. My grandmother was born two blocks from the Capitol. I cried watching that video.<br/>
— BaltimꪮreTom🇺🇸🌊 (@BaltimoreTom) February 9, 2021
Shocking and disturbing. <a href="https://t.co/yDzlniubA4">https://t.co/yDzlniubA4</a><br/>
— Richard L. Floyd (@rfloyd7) February 9, 2021
That was really hard to watch again.
Horrifying.<br/>
— Quinn 😷 ❄❤🇺🇸 🗽 (@QuinnDixie) February 9, 2021
Jarring and gut-wrenching video exacerbated by the knowledge that half of the senators in that chamber will vote to acquit.<br/>
— Aether Wave (@SobolNick) February 9, 2021
This video is brutal.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 9, 2021
This is beyond disturbing. 🤢😭🤬 <a href="https://t.co/znjFLUjPPn">https://t.co/znjFLUjPPn</a><br/>
— Jen Bliss | BLM | ✌🏼| 🤟🏼|😁 (@bliss_jen) February 9, 2021
If a single Republican votes to acquit after watching this horrific video they have no love of our country or our constitution. Their love of Trump is at odds with what we all know is patriotism.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 9, 2021
I'm extremely angry over this, and I want justice. This was sedition, and I want jail time.<br/>
— spicy_ravioleee 🇺🇸 (@spicy_raviolee) February 9, 2021
This is still terrifying <a href="https://t.co/Kvjkd7KZRs">https://t.co/Kvjkd7KZRs</a><br/>
— Robin at a distance, MPP (@RoFiNerdery) February 9, 2021
this video is distressing. I didn't turn it off, but I had to mute it and look away for much of it <a href="https://t.co/jwB06SSlaF">https://t.co/jwB06SSlaF</a><br/>
— PaprikaPink (@PaprikaPink) February 9, 2021
