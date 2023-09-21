By Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no "special exemption" in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. The United States has been seeking to strengthen its relationship with India. President Joe Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit at the White House earlier this year. Asked whether U.S. concern over the incident could disrupt tha...
US talking to India about Canada murder, no 'special exemption' -Biden adviser
September 21, 2023 3:01PM ET