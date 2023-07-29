US to help Australia boost missile manufacturing

The US said it would help Australia develop a missile manufacturing industry following high-level talks
Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) - Washington will seek to bolster its shrinking weapons stockpiles by helping Australia develop a missile manufacturing and exporting industry, top officials said Saturday after high-level talks between the two countries. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the project after meetings in Brisbane with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. "We hope to see manufacturing of missiles commenced in Australia in two years' time," Marles told reporters, hailing the initiative as a boost to his country's defence and industria...