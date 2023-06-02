US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same

By Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday will offer to abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiration if Russia does the same, in order to bolster global security, two senior administration officials said. U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan will make the offer in a speech to the Arms Control Association, the oldest U.S. arms control advocacy group, the officials said on Thursday on condition of anonymity. Sullivan will say President Joe Biden's administration is open to resuming unconditional ...