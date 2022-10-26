US wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November

Police forces patrol the streets during a demonstration against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the United Nations amid a health and security crisis in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 21, 2022. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution at the United Nations proposing the deployment of a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril, with a senior administration official stating Wednesday that he expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November. The United States is proposing that a multilateral force, led by another country, be deployed to Haiti with urgency to help Haiti’s police break the stranglehold of gangs on its major ports and roadways, fueling the country’s worst economic, political and humanitarian crisis in decades. The Hai...