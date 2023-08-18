Government kills hundreds of Minnesota wolves to protect ranchers’ profits

It’s not easy being a wolf in northern Minnesota.



Every year dozens of the animals die of starvation, disease, parasites, vehicle traffic and poaching.

But the No. 1 killer of Minnesota wolves may come as a surprise: agents of the federal government, acting with the full force of the law.

In 2022, there were 174 documented wolf deaths in Minnesota, according to the latest state Department of Natural Resources data. Of those, 142 were killed by a relatively obscure arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture called the Wildlife Services division.

Wildlife Services is tasked with mitigating conflicts between humans and wild animals. In Minnesota, the agency’s staffers answer complaints from ranchers who lose cattle and other livestock to wolf predation. The agency documents and verifies those complaints, and looks for non-lethal ways to protect threatened livestock, like wolf-proof fencing.

If those options don’t work, the agency traps and kills wolves deemed responsible for the loss. USDA officers kill more wolves in Minnesota than in all other states combined, according to the program’s annual reports.

That work is effectively a government handout to ranchers, who receive publicly funded protection for their privately held livestock. The ranchers also receive cash compensation from state taxpayers for their lost cattle, which in 2022 totaled $100,000 for 78 wolf predation claims, or an average of about $1,300 per claim.

While individual ranchers can experience significant losses if wolves repeatedly target their cows, the overall impact on the state’s cattle population is negligible. There are about 2.2 million cows in the state, according to USDA data. The five or six dozen documented and verified wolf kills in a given year amount to a few thousandths of 1 percent of the total population.

But the USDA’s actions in response inflict a steep toll upon Minnesota’s wolves. The 142 kills amount to fully 5% of the state’s estimated wolf population.

Conservationists question the wisdom of such a massive annual cull for the sake of a few dozen cows, especially as other government agencies, non-profits and individuals are working to bolster large carnivore populations and expand their range.

“Killing one wolf causes unpredictable problems including more wolf deaths and increased wolf-livestock conflicts. We need nonlethal wolf plans and support for conflict prevention methods for farmers to let wolves live,” said Maureen Hackett, president and founder of Howling for Wolves, a Minnesota-based advocacy group. They recently started a program to provide additional payments to ranchers who experience wolf-related losses and don’t request lethal removal efforts from the USDA.

“It’s both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the amount of resources spent killing native wildlife species in comparison to resources spent protecting and restoring them,” Lindsay Larris, of the advocacy group WildEarth Guardians, wrote recently. “The American public appreciates wildlife and their roles in functional ecosystems. The disconnect between how the public values wildlife and the federal government’s continued slaughter of them should raise alarm bells for everyone.”

The Wolf Conservation Center of New York puts it even more bluntly: “Funded with millions of taxpayer dollars, and without modern scientific support, [Wildlife Services] uses cruel and often archaic methods to capture and kill wild animals that come between ranchers or farmers and their profits.”

Representatives from Minnesota’s Wildlife Services office did not respond to a request for comment by press time. In its latest annual wolf management report, the office writes that “the ability to mitigate losses associated with wolves promotes public acceptance of this species and contributes to the sustainability of wolves in Minnesota.”

It also emphasizes non-lethal wolf control efforts, like the installation of miles of government-subsidized fencing around a single cattle ranch outside Orr, Minnesota.

But lethal control options remain a keystone of wolf management efforts in Minnesota, even as the latest scientific research suggests that the practice is not effective at stopping predation. A 2014 report in the journal PLOS One found that livestock mortality actually increased as wolves were killed, possibly because the killings spurred surviving wolves to mate more often.

A 2016 literature review found that non-lethal methods of reducing wolf/livestock conflicts were more effective than lethal ones, while a study in 2018 found that killing wolves in one area simply encouraged the animals to attack livestock in neighboring places.

As long as humans continue to operate cattle ranches in the middle of wolf country, these conflicts are likely to continue.

Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Minnesota Reformer maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Patrick Coolican for questions: info@minnesotareformer.com. Follow Minnesota Reformer on Facebook and Twitter.