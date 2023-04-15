Vast military procession to mark King Charles' coronation

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 5,000 members of the British armed forces will participate in the coronation of King Charles next month, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the largest ceremonial military operations in decades. Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony resplendent with pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years. Gun salutes will sound out across the country to mark the moment the king is crowned, before military personnel later conduct a flypast of more than 60 aircraft. "From the procession o...
'Total debacle for the GOP': Chuck Todd says Republicans are freaking out over abortion pill ban
April 16, 2023
NBC host Chuck Todd revealed that Republicans have told him the debate over the abortion medication mifepristone has been a "total debacle for the GOP."
While teasing Sunday's Meet the Press program, NBC host Willie Geist told Todd that he had talked to Republicans who are worried about a partial ban on mifepristone that was temporarily blocked by the Supreme Court.
Todd said he had heard similar sentiments from Republicans.
"[New Hampshire Gov.] Chris Sununu basically said, and I thought he put it in some pretty interesting, stark terms," Todd recalled, "he said, whatever you think of the Roe vs. Wade decision, it was a 50-year precedent. Whatever you think of Medicaid and abortion and mifepristone, this was a 20-year precedent."
"And he said, right now, the Republican Party looks like it wants to sort of pull the rug out and throw all this change," he continued. "And that is, you know, whenever a party looks like it is upsetting the status quo, in a quick way or in a radical way and not in an incremental way, there's almost always a backlash from the center and from the middle. And that's what you're seeing here."
Todd said that he had also talked to other Republicans from swing states.
"They see this abortion debate right now as a total debacle for the GOP," he observed. "And even Donald Trump going after Ron DeSantis for the six-week ban in Florida this week."
Lindsey Graham scorches 'irresponsible' Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending military leaker
April 16, 2023
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) disagreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she defended a man who allegedly leaked sensitive military secrets.
During an interview on ABC, host Jonathan Karl noted that Greene and others had spoken in defense of suspected leaker Jack Teixeira.
"I mean, take a look at what Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted," Karl remarked. "She said Jack Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and anti-war."
"I mean, Tucker Carlson's kind of turning him into a hero," the host observed. "What do you make of that?"
"What they're suggesting will destroy America's ability to defend itself," Graham argued. "It is not okay. If you're a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy, and you think you're going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you're going to go to jail."
"It's one of the most irresponsible statements you can make," he added. "There is no justification for this. For any member of Congress to suggest it's okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."
Clarence Thomas claimed up to $750k from defunct real estate firm: report
April 16, 2023
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported rental income worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate firm that has been defunct for nearly 20 years, the latest investigation into the embattled judge revealed Sunday.
The Washington Post wrote that financial disclosure forms show he’s continued to report between $50,000 and $100,000 a year made from Ginger Ltd., Partnership, a firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her family.
The firm closed down in 2006, the Post reported. It was replaced by another firm, but Thomas’ records don’t mention that one.
The Post analyzed Thomas’ financial disclosures over several decades and found a series of errors, it said.
“They have raised questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public,” the newspaper said.
ProPublica reported this month that Clarence was taken on vacations by, and sold real estate property to, a Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow, without making necessary disclosures.
“Any presumption in favor of Thomas’s integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What’s the whole story? The nation needs to know,” Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University, told the Post.
“The Supreme Court has been the glue that has held the republic together since 1790 with the Civil War the only interruption. We need the public to respect it even when it disagrees with it and to understand why it is important.
Thomas didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Post.
The Post said that, since 2006 when the real estate firm shut down, Thomas, whose annual salary is $285,000, has reported receiving between $270,000 and $750,000 from it.
