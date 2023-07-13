CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's government will not allow election observers from the European Union to serve during its 2024 presidential elections, a top ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday. President Nicolas Maduro is expected to run in the contest next year, while the opposition is planning to hold a primary in October to chose a unity candidate. The opposition has long decried what it says are undemocratic conditions for elections and several of its top primary candidates have already been barred by the government from holding public office. "I tell you Josep Borrell, there won't be an...
Venezuela will not allow EU election observers for 2024 vote: lawmaker
July 13, 2023, 5:23 PM ET