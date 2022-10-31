Verified at a price: Twitter's verified users might soon be forced to pay to keep their blue ticks

Reports say Twitter will charge blue-tick users to keep their verified status. ©Jeff Chiu/AP
Since his official takeover of the company on Thursday 27 October, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has wasted no time making changes to the platform. After a fiery start which saw the company's top executives being sacked by Musk without much ceremony, the billionaire is now reassessing the app’s approach to verified accounts. Twitter blue-tick users are soon to be chargedThe change was announced by Musk in a tweet on Sunday, which reads: "Whole verification process is being revamped right now." No more details were provided on what changes might be coming to the app's blue ticks, leading to specu...