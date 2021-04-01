Veteran Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark unlawful assembly case

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret HONG KONG (Reuters) -A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty of unauthorised assembly charges, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered democracy movement. Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was accused of taking part in an unauthorised assembly on Aug. 18, 2019. The silver-haired Lee and the others, all in their 60s or older, sat impassively as distric...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson smears AOC as a 'low-IQ race-baiter'
April 02, 2021
Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a "low-IQ race-baiter" on Thursday while claiming that she seeks to change the demographic make-up of the nation to shore up Democratic Party power.
The "Outnumbered" segment — part of Fox News' daytime programming — featured Carlson responding to a clip of the firebrand progressive lawmaker pushing back against the characterization of the current situation at the southern border as a "crisis." During the clip, Ocasio-Cortez further stated that Biden's positions on the border haven't yielded "the same as what happened during the Trump administration, where they took babies out of the arms of their mothers." She also argued that reparations should be allocated to migrants impacted by the harsh treatment at the border.
<p>"It's just interesting to come to a place where a low-IQ race-baiter like that has an important voice in national policy," Carlson said. "Who cares what she thinks? She's totally reckless. And she's racist, openly."</p><p>Carlson did not elaborate on that claim, pivoting instead to accusing Ocasio-Cortez of seeking to change the country's population demographics in order to make her own party more powerful.</p><p>"I think the key is though is to think clearly about what is best for the United States. Obviously, the border policy now is a disaster — to be fair, it's been a disaster for a long time," Carlson continued. "It doesn't serve the interest of most Americans, and it won't because people like that use the magic word, which is 'racism,' to cow the rest of the country into submission."</p><p>"She wants to change the population, she wants her party to be more powerful," Carlson further declared. "I get it, but we're allowing her and people like her to do that because we are afraid of being called names." </p><p>Carlson concluded his comments by insisting that, in fact, viewers shouldn't care about what Ocasio-Cortez has to say, after allocating nearly a minute and a half of air time to responding to her, arguing that "rational" immigration reform can't happen "until decent people shed their fear of being smeared by someone whose opinion you really shouldn't care about." </p><p>"I don't care whatever that woman's name is thinks, and no one should care what she thinks," he concluded. </p><p>Fox News' audience likely does know "whatever that woman's name is," as the network has covered Ocasio-Cortez extensively since she rose to national prominence in the 2018 midterm elections. A Media Matters study found that in one six-week period in 2019, the New York lawmaker was mentioned at least 3,181 times on Fox News and the Fox Business Network just under 76 times a day.</p><p>"Not a single day passed in that time frame when Ocasio-Cortez was not mentioned on the networks," <a href="https://www.salon.com/2019/04/16/fox-news-is-obsessed-with-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-new-study-finds/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Salon reported on the study</a>. "More specifically, host Tucker Carlson called her an 'idiot wind bag,' a 'pompous little twit,' a 'garden-variety hypocrite,' 'self-involved and dumb,' a 'moron, and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist.'"</p><p><em>You can watch the video below:<br/></em></p><p><br/><em></em></p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="775218aaadbbfea039a483abc27ce8bd" id="2533b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377659389809721348"><div style="margin:1em 0">"Who cares what she thinks?! ... I don't care whatever that woman's name thinks," Tucker Carlson says about Alexand… https://t.co/LaMCkP5DYT</div> — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)<a href="https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/statuses/1377659389809721348">1617294568.0</a></blockquote></div>
Matt Gaetz branded an 'alleged small-time pimp' after bombshell NYT story
April 02, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was the focused of a devastating New York Times story published online on Thursday evening.
"A Justice Department investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician is focusing on their involvement with multiple women who were recruited online for sex and received cash payments, according to people close to the investigation and text messages and payment receipts reviewed by The New York Times. Investigators believe Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County, Fla., who was indicted last year on a federal sex trafficking charge and other crimes, initially met the women through websites that connect people who go on dates in exchange for gifts, fine dining, travel and allowances, according to three people with knowledge of the encounters. Mr. Greenberg introduced the women to Mr. Gaetz, who also had sex with them, the people said," The Times reported.
<p>"The Justice Department inquiry is also examining whether Mr. Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and whether she received anything of material value, according to four people familiar with the investigation. The sex trafficking count against Mr. Greenberg involved the same girl, according to two people briefed on the investigation," the newspaper noted. "The Times has reviewed receipts from <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/matt-gaetz-trafficking/" target="_blank">Cash App, a mobile payments app, and Apple Pay</a> that show payments from Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Greenberg to one of the women, and a payment from Mr. Greenberg to a second woman. The women told their friends that the payments were for sex with the two men, according to two people familiar with the conversations."</p><p>One detail from the story had internet users discussing Gaetz as an alleged pimp.</p><p>"In some cases, Mr. Gaetz asked women to help find others who might be interested in having sex with him and his friends, according to two people familiar with those conversations," the newspaper reported.</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="434e469a60bc855ba3ab542f7c9429c0" id="c5b24"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377808134329221124"><div style="margin:1em 0">Among the many descriptors history will use to describe Matt Gaetz, today we add 'alleged small-time pimp' https://t.co/oVzIcoVQR0</div> — Max Burns (@Max Burns)<a href="https://twitter.com/themaxburns/statuses/1377808134329221124">1617330032.0</a></blockquote></div>
Kristi Noem mocked after claiming she's 'shocked' Biden's infrastructure plan includes money for infrastructure
April 02, 2021
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is standing with Republicans who have condemned President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal and its massive price tag but in the midst of bashing the president's proposed plan, Twitter users realized she does not have a clear idea of what infrastructure actually is.
On Wednesday, March 31, the South Dakota governor appeared on Fox News with host Sean Hannity where she was asked about the Biden administration's infrastructure plan and other proposed projects.
<p>Noem quickly sounded off with critical remarks as she expressed disapproval of the plan's price tag — a common complaint many Republicans have noted. Then she moved on to admit that she was "shocked" the president's infrastructure plan also aims to address problems with "housing and pipes." </p><p>"I was on a call with the White House today with all of the governors talking about the specifics of this package and I was shocked by how much doesn't go into infrastructure," Noem said. "It goes into research and development. It goes into housing and pipes and different initiatives, green energy. And it really is not an honest conversation we're having about what this proposal is."</p><p>By definition and categorization, housing and pipes can also be defined as infrastructure. According to the Oxford Learners Dictionary, infrastructure is considered "the basic systems and services that are necessary for a country or an organization to run smoothly, for example, buildings, transport and water and power supplies."</p><p>The governor's blunder was not missed by social media users. Many Twitter users quickly surmised that Noem has no idea what infrastructure is. </p><p>Many Twitter users also advised Noem to do a little research to learn the basic definition of infrastructure and what it entails. </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e3b6302c6c80eb87b9e2e654f78f8a80" id="134d3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377429336014262275"><div style="margin:1em 0">Noem: I was shocked by how much doesn’t go into infrastructure... It goes into housing and pipes... https://t.co/eQFej2gzkE</div> — Acyn (@Acyn)<a href="https://twitter.com/Acyn/statuses/1377429336014262275">1617239719.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4744d8bdab28d513db49fb6bb8e5acf" id="621a2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377488027136626691"><div style="margin:1em 0">@semperdiced @KristiNoem : in·fra·struc·ture noun: the basic physical and organizational structures and facilit… https://t.co/XoatZHEqLj</div> — David Webb (@David Webb)<a href="https://twitter.com/Treadstone_OPS/statuses/1377488027136626691">1617253712.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p>
