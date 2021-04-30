Video shows Jerry Falwell Jr. inviting students to his home for ‘the real Liberty graduation’

A video posted to social media purports to show former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. speaking to a group of college seniors and inviting them to his home for the "real" graduation.

Save71, a group of Liberty University alumni, students, and faculty, posted tweets saying, "Last night Jerry Falwell Jr showed up to a party of @LibertyU students, got on stage, and invited the seniors to his house for a party on May 8. He said 'we're going to have the real Liberty graduation.'"

Less than a year ago, his wife Becki Falwell was accused of sexually preying on a student, and both Falwells were accused of joking about students they would like to have sex with. @LibertyU has not addressed either allegation.@JerryPrevoLU do you want to address them now?

— Save71 (@save71LU) April 30, 2021

Last week Falwell was sued by Liberty University for $10 million. From his Twitter account, which still says he's the "University President," Falwell tweeted: "My wife and I were banned from the campus," and added, "We were threatened with arrest if we walk on campus."

Save71 adds "new details about last night's event from one of its hosts: the event was a comedy show, not a party. Multiple families were present. According to others at the event, Falwell appeared visibly intoxicated, but he didn't get the drinks from the party."

NCRM has not authenticated the video, which the alumni group posted to its Facebook page: