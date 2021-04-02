Video: US Capitol under ‘lockdown’ amid ‘heavy police activity’ – ‘helicopter just landed on the east front’: reporters
Helicopter at White House (Screen Shot)
Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an "external security threat," and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn. UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that "A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital." MSNBC adds "at least one person has been shot." LATEST: Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers "threw their bodies" in front of the car trying to ram the barricade. Earlier: Here's Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News: More reporters: UPDATE: On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade. Developing... This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.