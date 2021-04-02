Video: US Capitol under ‘lockdown’ amid ‘heavy police activity’ – ‘helicopter just landed on the east front’: reporters

LATEST: Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers "threw their bodies" in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
Earlier: Here's Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:
BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition.— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 2, 2021
🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text messageI’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
April 2, 2021
Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill - People told to remain indoors. #DC pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0— Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) April 2, 2021
BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to "external security threat".Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window. Following... — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 2, 2021
I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021
UPDATE: On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade. Developing...
Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021