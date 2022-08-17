Violent storms hammer France after weeks of drought

"If people want to understand the depths to which this anti-American sentiment is running in the Republican Party, I had two conversations yesterday," Scarborough said. "One with a family member and one with a Washington fixture, since the days of Ronald Reagan. Both were talking about how the FBI was the gestapo and they needed to be stamped out, spoke of revolution, and the Washington fixture, a guy who I always considered to be a mainstream conservative, a guy who, in the past at least, expressed concerns about some of Donald Trump's extremities, said to me, 'Joe, we can replace the U.S. government."

"It's not about the government, it's about an individual," he added. "Here's a guy that said we can throw away Madisonian democracy, we can throw away the Bill of Rights, we can throw away the Constitution. We can just get rid of a government that has fed and feeds more people, that's liberated more people throughout history, that's keeping the flames of freedom alive right now in Ukraine and in Central Europe, than any other country on the planet, and we can replace the U.S. government. That is the depths to which this cancer has spread among mainstream Republicans, and Liz Cheney is right. These people are angry, and they want to destroy our country -- the country where we have democratic elections and the winners who get the most votes are recognized as the winners, and the losers concede to those winners, and Donald Trump has changed all of that now."

Cheney, who until last year was the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House and had one of the most conservative ratings in Congress, lost her GOP primary to pro-Trump candidate Harriet Hageman after voting to impeach the former president and serving on the Jan. 6 Committee investigating his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"Well, the hatred and the animosity spewed towards [president] Joe Biden from these people I spoke to yesterday, said -- they said, he's a moderate -- like boring guy from Delaware," Scarborough said of his friend. "Like, he used do do this to [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], you used to do this to [Sen.] Bernie Sanders and used to do this to [House speaker] Nancy Pelosi, and now Joe Biden is the radical who is destroying them?"

"It's just, it's nonsense," Scarborough added. "The problem is, it's dangerous nonsense when they start talking about the FBI being the gestapo and how the FBI needed to be defunded and how the FBI needs to be wiped out, and how we can replace the U.S. government. That's treasonous talk. Five years ago, that would be considered treasonous talk."



Watch the video below or at this link.