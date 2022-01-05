‘The Daily Show’ uses Fox News hosts attacking BLM protests -- but with Jan. 6 insurrection footage
Fox News (Screen Grab)

The folks at "The Daily Show" have edited video of the January 6 insurrection into clips of Fox News hosts attacking Black Lives Matter protests.

It's titled, "If Fox News Tackled the Insurrection Like BLM," and it's going viral, with 150,000 views in just over one hour.

The video comes just one day before the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack and just one day after the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 revealed Fox News host Sean Hannity's texts with the White House.

Watch:

Video